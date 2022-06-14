Premios Juventud 2022: Karol G and J Balvin are the most nominated artists | Youth Awards
The hottest party of the summer, Youth Awards 2022announced this Tuesday, June 14, its full list of nominees in which the Colombians Karol G and J Balvin dominate in 11 categoriess each. These recognitions are delivered thanks to the public’s choice, YOU CAN VOTE NOW HERE, the deadline to do so is June 27. Delivery will take place Thursday July 21 since Puerto Rico and will air on Univision beginning at 7P/6C.
For Premios Juventud 2022, a celebration that will have the motto ‘Celebrate your passion’, the interpreter of ‘Provenza’ is nominated for categories such as: My Favorite ‘Streaming’ Artist, OMG Collaboration, Viral Track of the Year, Female Youth Artist, Album of the Year , among other.
This is the second year in a row that Karol G is the most nominated singer for Premios Juventud, after in 2021 it appeared in 12 categories and tied for that position with his compatriot Camilo.
J Balvin is also nominated in 11 categories including: Male Youth Artist, La Mas Pegajosa, Album of the Year, Social Dance Challenge, OMG Collaboration, to name a few. For the singer, it is also the second time that he is in this leadership position after in 2020 it was present in 12 categories.
Who are the other artists most nominated for Premios Juventud 2022?
Raww Alexander is the third most nominated artist in the 19th edition of Premios Juventud, being present in 9 categories, including: My Favorite Artist ‘Streaming’, OMG Collaboration, Viral Track of the Year, Male Youth Artist, The Most Trendy, The Most Sticky and The Hottest Core.
follow him very closely Farruko with 8 nominations in the categories: My Favorite ‘Streaming’ Artist, The Perfect Mix, Tropical Mix, Viral Track of the Year, Male Youth Artist, Album of the Year, The Stickiest and Video with the Most Powerful Message.
Premios Juventud 2022: The news and surprises that are being prepared
For the first time in 18 years the ceremony will take place outside of Miami Florida. The place to which the great party will be transferred is the island of Puerto Rico, specifically in the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and the names of the four night drivers: Clarissa Molina, Danna Paola, Eduin Caz and Prince Royce.
In this edition, 33 categories will be awarded, of which 10 are new, since it always considers the interests of the new generations around music, social causes, innovation, culture and everything that is trending.
Among the new categories added this year are Male Artist – On The Rise and Female Artist – On The Risewhich will recognize young stars whose popularity is skyrocketing.
In addition to rewarding the most outstanding in the world of music, this year adds three categories focused on the stars of the screens: My Favorite Actor, My Favorite Actress and I Fall in Lovethe latter dedicated to the best kiss, as well as one that will put fans to compete directly called Best Fandom.
As every year, the ‘Agents of Change’ will be celebrated, young people and stars who selflessly make a difference to build a better world, and in the coming days it will be announced who will be the artists who will participate in the party, as well as the special numbers that we will see on stage.
Remember that the winners of the 33 categories are chosen by the public vote and the deadline to do so is the last minute of Monday, June 27. Go to Premiosjuventud.com/vota and choose your favorite.
Don’t miss the 19th edition of Premios Juventud live from Puerto Rico on Thursday, July 21 from 7P/6C on Univision with the return of the special Noche de Estrellas and an hour later the hottest night of the summer.