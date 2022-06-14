Premios Juventud 2022: Karol G and J Balvin are the most nominated artists | Youth Awards

The hottest party of the summer, Youth Awards 2022 announced this Tuesday, June 14, its full list of nominees in which the Colombians Karol G and J Balvin dominate in 11 categoriess each. These recognitions are delivered thanks to the public’s choice, YOU CAN VOTE NOW HERE , the deadline to do so is June 27. Delivery will take place Thursday July 21 since Puerto Rico and will air on Univision beginning at 7P/6C.