Premium Twitter? Musk talks about special changes for those who pay for more

Elon Musk wants Twitter to offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users who pay for premium features on the social networking service.

After investor Michael Burry complained about losing his account’s authentication checkmark, the billionaire and new Twitter board member told Burry he’d get it back. and also suggested that the company give authentication checkmarks to all Twitter Blue users.

You will get it back, even though you shortened Tesla, you bastard 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Twitter’s monthly subscription service offers premium features, such as some ad-free articles and the ability to retract of a tweet before others see it and is available to users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Since taking a 9.2% stake and winning a seat on Twitter’s board of directors, Musk has already weighed in on the lack of an edit button. and about how little celebrities like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift post on the social network.

Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Musk will join Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal at a company meeting next week to address questions from employees. Before that, he conducted a poll on whether Twitter should turn its headquarters into a homeless shelter, pointing to its return-to-office policy that allows employees the option to work remotely “forever.”