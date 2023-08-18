Prenuptial Agreements and Spousal Support: What We Know About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce

Sam Asgari filed for divorce from pop superstar Britney Spears on Thursday after just one year of marriage, fueling speculation without evidence about the singer’s alleged infidelity and her desire to challenge the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

According to various news reports, Asghari’s petition cited “irreconcilable differences» as a reason for divorce (the most commonly reported reason in California) and states that The couple split on July 28,

The documents also say that Iranian-American fitness trainer, model and actor Asghari is being called spousal support along with his estranged wife Attorney fees to divorce.

Spousal support request has fueled speculation Asghari plans to challenge his prenuptial agreement with Spearswhich protects the amount allegedly earned by the singer before the marriage and excludes alimony or spousal support.

Brandon Cohen, a representative for Asghari, said in a statement. hollywood reporterrejected claims that his client would challenge the prenuptial agreement because “Fake,

Asgari has “no negative intent” towards Spears and “He has always supported them and will always continue to do so.Cohen said.

Spears retains top divorce lawyer Laura WasserAccording to Varsity, who represented people like Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp and worked with Spears after their marriage ended kevin federline,

According to the divorce petition, The value of Spears and Asghari’s individual and joint assets has not yet been determined.,

California is a “no-fault” divorce state and the parties are not required to present a cause or fault to justify the separation. The exact reasons for Asghari and Spears’ separation are unknown.However, speculation about the couple has skyrocketed in recent months, especially after they were seen in public without wedding rings and amid unverified reports that the couple have been arguing heavily. There are also many reports of infidelity on both sides, all of which are unverified. Other unverified reports claim so Asghari was threatening to release defamatory and libelous information about Spears unless the prenup was changed., which reportedly includes a confidentiality clause. Cohen dismissed allegations that Asgari “planned to exploit his ex-wife”. Video» as “false”.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asgari wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday after news of the divorce broke. ,We will maintain love and respect. He said, “We are meant for each other and I wish you the best always.” “This is bullshit. It seems ridiculous to demand privacy, so I would ask everyone, including the media, to be kind and considerate.”

News of Asghari and Spears’ separation and divorce surfaced on Thursday. The couple are set to marry in June 2022 after getting engaged in September 2021, but reportedly dated for a long time after meeting in 2016. The wedding was an intimate but star-studded event in Los Angeles, with guests in attendance. Paris Hilton, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, It came after years of legal battles as Spears tried to free herself from the guardianship that governed most of her financial and personal affairs, limiting her ability to enter into legal agreements such as marriage. Spears claimed Protectiona legal system in which a court-appointed guardian makes decisions on someone’s behalf exploitative and abusive and a judge approved his dismissal after nearly 14 years At the end of 2021. Asghari and Spears, who said she could not remove the contraceptive device during conservatorship, announced they were expecting a “miracle baby” in April 2022, but soon after She shared the news that she had a miscarriage, Spears’ marriage to Asghari is the singer’s third marriage, following a less than three-day engagement to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 and a two-year marriage to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children.

Britney has not commented publicly on the divorce yet. Has shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts after news of the split broke, The two feature close-up art with ambiguous captions. Another, her first post to break her silence, announced that she would be “buying a horse soon” and was accompanied by a picture of the singer riding a horse on the beach.

