preorder Pokémon Shining Diamond + Shining Pearl again on sale – Nerd4.life

On Amazon is now available on discount preorder of Pokémon Shining Diamond + Pokémon Shining Pearl, precisely at € 19.99 less (or 16%).

Pokémon Shining Diamond + Pokémon Shining Pearl
Pokémon Shining Diamond + Pokémon Shining Pearl

€ 119.98

€ 99.99

You see
Offering

The price full of this package is 119.98 €, practically the same amount as the purchase of the two separate games. Today’s offer allows you to save and have both games immediately. Please note that both games are in physical format with cartridge and that it is not the Dual Pack (which is a kind of special edition), they are the two games in the regular packs sold together. The release date is November 19, 2021. Today’s offer is regularly proposed on Amazon, but considering that the release is near, you should preorder now if you are interested in this package.

If you are looking for the Dual Pack, you can find it below. In addition, we also leave you the references for the pre-orders of the basic versions of the games, in case you are interested. The latter aren’t on offer, though.

Pokémon Shining Diamond & Shining Pearl Double Pack - Limited - Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Shining Diamond & Shining Pearl Double Pack – Limited – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Shining Diamond
Pokémon Shining Diamond

Shining Pearl Pokémon
Shining Pearl Pokémon

A snowy setting of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

