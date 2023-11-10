Preorder the highly coveted Janessa Lyon Bod Bag

It’s been 10 years since I got the first email from Janessa Lyon about her newly launched collection. A mutual friend put us in touch, and to this day, I couldn’t be happier about it. Starting with Lyonne’s highly coveted hats, her incredibly charming accessories have been woven into my personal fashion history. I’ve had the pleasure of following her journey and stylish expansion of celebrity-approved pieces — from Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, and Cindy Crawford, to name a few. One of my favorite launches to date has been the recent surge of leather goods, especially super-cool bags.

The show-stealer of this collection is the Bod bag, which sold out within two hours, and it’s no surprise. The slouchy shoulder bag feels very modern while remaining a true classic that you’ll always wear. This style is extremely functional and can be worn in a variety of ways thanks to the clever adjustable shoulder-strap design. The Bode bag comes in both black and brown options made from 100% regenerative leather with sustainability in mind.

The good news is that the Bode bag is about to come back in stock, so I highly recommend you pre-order now to get one of your own as it is guaranteed to sell out again. Keep scrolling to see and shop the new It bag. The question is whether to go with black, brown or both – it’s really a tough decision.