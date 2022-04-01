Preowned platforms see opportunity with ‘chocolate’ cars – El Financiero

The digital platforms car sales second-hand, such as Caranty and OLX, warn that the regularization of cars “chocolates” in Mexico could mean a market opportunity for their companies that could include this type of unit in their catalogs, when they have legalized their status.

Miguel Ángel Bulnes, CEO of the second-hand car trading platform Carantywarned that once the units known as “chocolate”, it is likely that they can be traded on platforms like yours.

“In the end, we are committed to giving certainty in transactions to our users and, therefore, if a process is duly covered in which we can certify the legality of the car and that it is feasible to market it within the country (doing so is not ruled out)” Bulnes commented.

On February 28, the federal government published an adjustment to its decree to accelerate the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin in which it established that this process can be done in 12 entities with a payment of 2,500 pesos.

Although the automotive industry has spoken out against this process, the market for cars pre-owned and used sees an opportunity for expansion in them.

OLX Autos, the second-hand vehicle platform, warned of a potential interest in imported units, when they are legalized and they are vehicles relatively new.

“The entry of new cars As the ‘chocolate’ cars could be, we think that it could be an interesting subject in the market, but not a destroyer. In the end, the market is so big and they have atomized it so much that we see it as an opportunity for people to improve their mobility units,” Roberto Villalobos, CEO of OLX Autos México, clarified in an interview with El Financiero.

AMDA criticizes facilities

On the other hand, the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), which brings together 2,500 new vehicle distributors, has criticized the fact that the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE), an organization that has been abandoned, is in charge of receiving the documentation of those interested in regularizing chocolate cars.

In addition to regretting the fact that the owners, only by signing a letter under protest to tell the truth, will inform the authorities about the legal and environmental conditions of the unit in Mexican territory, this without another instance being able to corroborate the said or contradict it.

“This gives the guidelines to elucidate with precision that the procedure lacks minimum elements of control by the Mexican State to ensure that the vehicles that will be given legal stay do not have a report of theft or their physical-mechanical conditions. ”, the executive president of AMDA, Guillermo Rosales Zárate, warned at the time.

The agency warned that the simplification facilitates the aging of the vehicle fleet, since the units once placed will be able to circulate and be marketed outside the entities where they were regularized, impacting the price down by up to 20 percent of the used national units of similar or identical year-model already circulating in Mexico.

The import of used cars grows in the absence of new ones

The shortage of new vehicles, derived from the shortage of semiconductors and the increase in prices of materials such as steel, boosted the legal importation of used cars by 12.8 percent annually in January of this year, which reached 12,996 units, which represented an additional thousand 474 units compared to those of the first month of 2021, according to data from the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA).

In January 2022, the legal importation of used vehicles represented 16.5 percent of total new car sales for that same month, being the highest share for a first month since 2014, when these models contributed 61.7 percent of sales. of units sold.