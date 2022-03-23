PREPA asks to curb the possibility of reducing the amount of electricity due to the increase in electricity

In addition to justifying under oath the proposed increase of 4.2 cents per kilowatt-hour in the electricity bill that would take effect on April 1, the directors of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) are asking the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau that paralyzes any consideration of reducing this burden to the pocket of Puerto Ricans by deferring to the subscribers the millionaire incremental costs related to the use of petroleum derivatives, instead of natural gas, which the New Fortress and Naturgy companies had to supply in recent months.

This was revealed in the technical hearing or conference held this Monday before the request presented by LUMA for a conciliation approval, in which the executive director of PREPA, Josué Colón, almost begged the independent regulatory entity that, unlike the quarter In the past, this time electricity bills are not deferred -that is, customers are deducted- the expenses incurred in the purchase of diesel or Bunker C, after the companies New Fortress and Naturgy failed to comply with the contract and did not supply everything the natural gas that was required for the months of December to February.

This is a process that has been done on other occasions, including, for example, the invoices corresponding to the current quarter (January to March) when by resolution and order -and after a request from PREPA itself- the Energy Bureau did not authorize the original increase requested by the authority, since $14,058,921.05 was deferred for the concept of the incremental cost related to the use of diesel (instead of natural gas) in units #5 and #6 of the San Juan power plant (which New Fortress provides service for contract) between June and November 2021. It transpired that during those months the supply company had some mishaps that caused the purchase of fossil fuel, which raised the costs of electricity.

However, on this occasion – neither the executive director of PREPA, nor the deputy director of the agency, Mary Carmen Zapata, nor their advisers in the area of ​​finances – were able to specify in the more than six hours of the conference how much the extra costs amount to. incurred by the non-compliance of New Fortress and Naturgy (which provides services to units #5 and #6 of Costa Sur), what should be the claim by each company and what have been the collection efforts that have been made to recover the money lost in the already damaged and bankrupt coffers of the authority. At the hearing, only an approximate amount of $30 million was mentioned, but the inaccuracy of data prevailed to know to which company in particular that claim would be attributed or if it is joint.

What was mentioned is that in the case of New Fortress some work that should have been completed at the end of January was delayed until mid-April, while in Costa Sur the supplies have been affected because Naturgy alleges problems with supplies of Trinidad and Tobago, which has repercussions in the circulation of less natural gas to the island and more use of fuel from Bunker C.

According to Colón, since last year PREPA’s legal team began a claim process with both companies for the inability to comply with the provisions of the contracts and are awaiting negotiations in the hope of recovering a millionaire amount of money. that would be reimbursed later in the invoices to the clients.

“What we intend to clarify is that every time the business, in the exercise of its discretion, has granted discounts based on possible negotiations or claims that PREPA has not received, the cash flow has been affected and it has brought us financial setbacks. What we want to leave as an important point to the attention of the commissioners and the Bureau is that without a doubt, all the money that we receive from our claims will be returned to the clients,” said Colón, insisting that the regulatory entity reconsider any discount to the consumer that PREPA “is not in a position to give”. In this situation, the money invested by the Authority would be charged in the invoices from April to June.

But, when will this discount benefit occur in the future for the consumer? What are the risks of not recovering the amount claimed or less than the amount estimated?

These questions were brought up for discussion by Commissioner Lillian Mateo Santos, who put PREPA representatives down hard and let them know that by this Friday, at noon, they must present documented information on the scene.

“We need you to provide undiscovered information on this matter before making a decision this quarter. PREPA has been excessively sparse and concise in the information it has delivered to the Bureau… it must be presumed that PREPA has estimates and some analysis of how much it expects to recover and has a greater degree of detail than what it has delivered to the Bureau. We cannot continue receiving generalities in the filings of the Authority. I warmly thank you for providing the information that you must have because if you are analyzing information to outline a claim, you must have more information than what you have delivered, “said Mateo Santos.

There was a commitment on the part of Colón to deliver what was in his power to collect by the stipulated date. Instead, he gave no guarantee that all the data would be available by Friday. Likewise, the executive director said that federal funds have not yet been identified that could mitigate the increases in the electricity rate, as promised by Governor Pedro Pierluisi after the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) denied a government request to $200 million will be released from the State Emergency Reserve to cover a portion of the Authority’s fuel costs.

In an interview with Primera Hora, the deputy director of PREPA admitted that at the moment there is no established figure, not even a preliminary one, of the amount of the claims to the companies that supply natural gas.

What he did specify is that the additional costs to those projected for the purchase of fuel were $105.5 million during the past three months. PREPA’s income projection was $532.5 million, but with expenses and other adjustments that figure rose to $638.1 million.

“In those $105.5 million is all the fuel that was paid for all the generating units or for the entire electricity generation system,” he specified to say that the analysis will be made from that calculation to know how many millions had to be invested in fuel purchases. due to the inability to supply natural gas by New Fortress and Naturgy. However, a LUMA representative announced that, at least in San Juan, the monthly expenses for this situation were $6 million.

Those extra expenses on fuel were also used to justify the request for a 4.2-cent-per-kilowatt-hour increase in the electricity bill from April to June. The increase is 16.6% in the electricity bill of residential customers, which is equivalent to about $17 for the average subscriber who consumes about 400 (kWh). In the case of a small commercial or industrial customer, with a consumption of 1,200 kWh per month, the increase would be an additional $51.17.

Oil costs – and therefore energy and gasoline costs – skyrocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to the index provided by West Texas Intermediate, the prices of a barrel of oil for Friday were at $104.70, while on March 8 it was at $123.70. However, as of December 1, the cost of a barrel fluctuated at $65.67.

“The challenges that we are facing right now with inadvertent increases caused by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine have triggered the prices of fuel and oil derivatives at unexpected costs… we want the Bureau to take this into consideration because the cash flow of PREPA is being affected and we are not in a position to be able to defer any operational expenses that we are incurring as a result of the energy that we are producing for the people of Puerto Rico,” Colón insisted.

In addition to what was requested by Mateo Santos, PREPA was asked, among other things and at the request of commissioner Ángel Rivera, to deliver the report on the money in PREPA reserves per month during the past year, as well as to know what his point was lowest in the past 12 months. Currently, PREPA’s reserves consist of $1,092 million, which are divided into two accounts: $760.6 million for transmission and distribution services and $331 million for operational purposes.