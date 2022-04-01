PREPA detects “fraudulent” connections in the area of ​​the Bahía de Jobos reserve in Salinas

Salinas – The executive director of the Electric Power Authority (ESA), Joshua Columbusreferred to Justice Departmentas well as to Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) and LUMA Energy, copy of the investigation carried out by the public corporation and that detected irregularities in the area of ​​the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas, El Nuevo Día learned.

preliminarily, PREPA identified 47 facilities, in the Las Mareas neighborhood, that did not meet the requirements demanded by that public corporation to grant an electricity contractsuch as the use permit and the deed or lease.

The new day requested an interview yesterday with Colón, but he was not available.

During an intervention in the program Playing Hard BallColón indicated on Wednesday that, If the information contained in the investigation report is validated, the residents in the area would lose the electrical connection.. “In fact, we found some that are stealing the light because there are some direct connections and everything,” he said.

LUMA Energy, for its part, indicated that the situation in the ecological reserve occurred before the company assumed control of the transmission and distribution of electricity in the country. He added, in written statements, that they cannot disconnect power “without appropriate actions by the authorities.”

Yesterday, this outlet had the opportunity to visit the Las Mareas neighborhood, where the land that is alleged to have been “invaded” is located. The area was practically deserted, except for a few people who apparently wanted to see what had happened there up close.

For several years it has been denounced that a residential area for campers has been developed in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After the complaint of several officials in recent weeks, and after legislators made a limited eye view of the area, the people who apparently occupied the land illegally began to remove the vehicles as well as the mobile residences. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The legislators did not have full access to the area, since private guards prevented them from moving freely. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, following the announcement by the Department of Justice that they have launched an investigation into the legality of having a housing development on land protected by the federal government, today only a few of these vehicles remain in the area. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite the mass removal of these homes, the remaining specimens reveal that they had portable swimming pools and even potable water and electricity connections, apparently installed by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the Electric Power Authority. (ESA), respectively. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Precisely, PREPA referred to Justice at least 47 people with “fraudulent” connections to the electricity grid and its executive director, Josué Colón, stressed that now it is up to the LUMA Energy consortium to disconnect these people from the electricity grid. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Although these connections were made before LUMA Energy assumed control of the energy distribution network, the consortium indicated that it will proceed to remove the meters and eliminate the sockets. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

For its part, an investigation by the AAA highlighted that at least 66 people have water meters installed by the public corporation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Like PREPA, PRASA delivered the findings of its investigation to Justice, information that will form part of the investigation file. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite being a mangrove swamp and federally protected land, apart from the electricity and water meters, an installed hydrant used by firefighters in case of fires to access water was also found at the site. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The report of 190 that emerged from PREPA’s investigation highlighted that 46 of the 47 connections were made by the public corporation, and one was carried out by LUMA Energy. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows a water meter installed in the nature reserve area. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

AAA officials will have to respond to their findings as part of the Justice Department’s investigation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows another example of an installation of electricity meters in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

At the moment, the protected land belongs to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), an agency that has already ordered an investigation into what happened in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The House of Representatives asked the secretary of the DNER, Rafael Machargo, to deliver a copy of the file on the investigation and intervention, if any, carried out by the agency since 2018 on possible environmental violations in the reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, Machargo did not obey the request for information from the Chamber, so they will proceed with a judicial process to force the agency to comply with the request. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Residents of the area alert El Nuevo Día that there are other protected lands that are prepared for construction and that, in some of them, the mangroves were filled with earth. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

That was the case of Alfredo García Dávila, who has lived in Salinas for more than 50 years. “It’s like he was hiding. He had never heard anything, there were comments that they were throwing ashes to fill the area, ”he said.

García Dávila said that what has been done in the area is “terrible” and expressed confidence that justice will do its part. “This belongs to everyone, not just one group,” the man said.

On land in the Los Indios sector, in the Las Mareas neighborhood, a residential area has been developed with mobile homes, “camper” type, but residences, swimming pools and concrete fences have also been built. For these tasks, mangroves have been cut and the maritime-terrestrial zone has been filled in, impacting the nature reserve.

As verified by this medium, some water and electricity connections were still active, although others have been removed. During the visit, DNER personnel carried out a preventive patrol, and a helicopter from the United Rapid Action Forces (FURA) of the Police flew over the area.

A man, a resident in the area and who preferred to remain anonymous, denied that all the structures built there have been built without the permits of the government agencies concerned, and assured that some five cuerdas of land -where part of the controversial development is located- they were not owned by the DNER and were acquired legally.

He assured that there are scripts that validate the transactions. He recognized, however, that some people “made some very big mistakes”, but that, in his opinion, “they can be corrected”. He also denied that the mangrove was filled.

The Chamber will go to court

Meanwhile, after 5:00 pm yesterday and after the cessation of work at the House of Representativesthe secretary of the DNER, Raphael Machargohad not delivered a copy of the case file, as required by that legislative body on Sunday.

The President of the Chamber, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez Montanez, He announced that, given this scenario, today they will initiate a judicial process against the agency. “Our legal advisors were working on the writings because we anticipated that this could happen, despite the fact that other entities complied. Now, simply, we are going to continue with the process in the judicial forum”, he affirmed.

The Department of Justice, whose term of delivery, contrary to the DNER, did not expire yesterday, sent the Legislature a copy of the agency’s file that exceeds 1,000 pages, this newspaper learned.