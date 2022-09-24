PREPA excellers ask to be part of the restoration of the energy service

While less than 50% of the subscribers of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy have electricity, Walberto Rolón Narváez, an excellent 4 of the public corporation with more than 30 years of service, experiences a feeling of impotence and frustration which ensures they share the more than 4,100 displaced employees last year with the arrival of the company.

“I feel -apart from anger- a frustration and helplessness and they come to tears because I see places, especially aegis, that if we were there, this would not happen, what we are experiencing,” said the man.

“We know, we know what to do, where to go and what to do,” added Rolón Narváez, who is now a janitor at the Public Buildings Authority.

Rolón Narváez, along with former employees of PREPA, along with hundreds of exceladores who were linked to the Union of Workers of the Electricity and Irrigation Industry (UTIER) and the Insular Union of Industrial Workers and Electrical Constructions (Uitice), will hold a press conference this Friday in front of the headquarters of PREPA and LUMA Energy to denounce that, in vain, they have approached the government to use the displaced employees of the corporation to restore the energy system.

Rolón Narváez maintained that the guards brought in by LUMA Energy from one of the parent companies of LUMA Energy, Quanta, do not know how the island’s electrical system works. In fact, he said that the Bayamón regional hospital, known as HURRA, has not been energized yet because it requires an amperage measurement that has not been done and every time the fuses are placed, they blow.

The two main private mental health hospitals in the country – Hospital San Juan Capestrano and Hospital Panamericano – still do not have a connection to the energy system. In addition, the mayor of Bayamón, Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz, denounced this week that the four hospitals in his municipality remain without electricity and granted until today to act or he would hire private brigades.

LUMA Energy did not respond to an interview request from this medium. However, he has said publicly through Daniel Hernández, director of Renewable Projects at LUMA Energy, that they have brought 200 Quanta employees to the island and have “access” to 5,000.

“They’re not going to do much because they don’t know the topography of the island. Jayuya or Barranquitas the lines run through the mountains. That is going to be worse because it is going to take even longer to restore the service,” said Rolón Narváez, who is vice president of UTIER.

Diet of $150 per day

The new day learned that the employees brought in by LUMA Energy correspond to Service Electric Company, in Florida, and Quanta in Texas. These employees are paid passage, lodging and diet.

In fact, on the page of the IBEW 222 union, which brings together the employees of LUMA Energy, it states that they are looking for guards to work in the electrical network with a per diem of $150 per day and charging $46.04 per hour.

The press conference for the former PREPA employees is at 11:00 am, said Rolón Narváez.

“The main message of this activity is that the displaced employees are ready to work and make a call to the governor if he is with LUMA or with the people,” he said.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi has said that “as long as LUMA has the resources, that guideline is not necessary.”

Experience is what counts

But Rolón Narváez differs from the governor since they are former PREPA employees who do not come to learn.

“The difference would be enormous and people are going to see it immediately. We have the knowledge and for these atmospheric phenomena we had a work plan, with the technical districts, the island divided to act”, he affirmed.

He described the delay in the restoration of the energy service as a “disgrace.”

“It’s a disgrace for the country because first of all they don’t have the personnel and the one they do have doesn’t have the knowledge. They don’t have a work plan. The first thing that is done is to identify the breakdowns with air and ground patrolling of the lines. Then the patrolling of the feeders.

The first thing is to identify the magnitude of the damage caused always, always, always. That was law. Priority hospitals and aqueduct pumps”, he specified.

The drinking water service has not been able to be restored 100% due to the lack of electricity, according to the president of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, Doriel Pagán.

Yesterday it transpired that the Air Operations Unit of the AEE was left headless with the departure -due to mobility- of the chief of the pilots. The unit is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to do external load work with the use of a helicopter. That certification is accompanied by or requires that there be a chief pilot (chief pilot) certified.

“They (LUMA Energy) will have the FAA certificate, but they need a certified pilot,” said one informant.

He added that LUMA Energy brought a person who was certified as chiefpilot, but that’s gone.

PREPA has four ships: the super Puma (AS-330), two ASTAR 350 and one MD 530. They are owned by PREPA, but can be used by LUMA Energy.

Former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá revealed the content of a letter stating that LUMA Energy hired the company Master Link, located in Barceloneta, to inspect power lines and verify the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. LUMA Energy has not provided precise information on the flights it has supposedly made to inspect the lines or the number of hours flown.