PREPA Executive Director on the need to switch to natural gas: “My blood is boiling” | Agencies

The executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Josué Colón, “blood boils” when in the middle of the discussion about the upcoming increase in the electricity bill —before the rise in the price of oil— what he understands is the true root of the problem is not discussed. In his opinion, the story would be different if 15 years ago the country had started the change towards natural gas generation.

That is one of the many declarations made by Colón during the extensive interview with THE SPOKESPERSONin which he assured that PREPA continues to add expenses for emergency matters that were not attended to neither adequately nor immediately after the passage of hurricanes Irma and María.

Given the island’s energy situation, The official made a warning: the projections on spending on the purchase of fuel point to it tripling for the next quarter.

In addition, the executive director of PREPA evaluated the performance of LUMA Energy in its first 10 months of management and the problems that he considers some businesses dedicated to the sale of solar panels have.

Changes that were not made

“My blood boils to say the least because… we should have had the Authority’s entire generation fleet 15 years ago already running on natural gas and that’s not the case. And why does that happen? Because the Authority did not want to do it? No. It is because unfortunately there were people —in my opinion on purpose— who dedicated themselves to hindering the progress of Puerto Rico, creating chaos, misinformation and today we are talking about the same issues again, ”he said.

To questions from this newspaper, Colón expressed that his statement does not mean that former leaders of the public corporation and some “governments” have not been “reckless in the exercise of their functions,” which also delayed the plans to switch to renewable energy sources. .

“That is also true, but the reality is that over time efforts have been made to migrate Puerto Rico’s energy away from petroleum derivatives… we are left behind like the dog’s tail,” he said.





Faced with the challenge, he assures that he is focused on transforming the largest number of generating units to the use of natural gas. If achieved, he indicated, there would not be such severe impacts when oil production is affected globally and environmental quality regulations that since 2016 establish San Juan and Guayama as the areas with the most contamination would be complied with.

He reported that in the short term the most efficient units have already been repaired because they use cheaper fuel and assured that they will be available when the demand for service increases. In the medium term, he added that the conversion of the remaining units of the Central San Juan to natural gas will be advanced. As he insisted, if these works are completed, it will help stabilize the charge paid by consumers.

“During the transition to renewable energy we have to ensure that we have sufficient production or the capacity to produce the energy demand and those units have to be in compliance with federal regulation. And the only way for these units —and we have already demonstrated it in Costa Sur and San Juan— so that they can be in compliance, is by burning natural gas because it reduces all variants of contamination by 60% to 70%”, he explained, and it was emphatic in rejecting that guaranteeing energy production delays the transformation to the use of renewable energies.

What is expected

Regarding the increase requested by LUMA on behalf of PREPA, Colón explained that “difficult times are coming” and pointed out that during this quarter the corporation spent $105 million more than projected on fuel purchases. The official stressed, again, that for the next quarter the expense will reach $300 million.

Currently, there is a request before the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to increase the bill to residential customers by 16% compared to the previous quarter, to adjust the difference between what was projected and what was paid for fuel. As indicated, if the client has a consumption of 800 kilowatts/hour (kWh), the increase in the bill would translate to about $34 dollars per month.





Colón explained that fuel rose 75% in less than two months due to the war in Europe. He also reported that the San Juan generator used more diesel than projected and that the Costa Sur units used more Bunker C. It has been reported that both fuels are more expensive.

“The Authority’s two suppliers, Naturgy and New Fortress, had problems for different reasons… and they were not able to supply all the gas,” he said. He maintained that the “setbacks” at New Fortress included repairs without notifying PREPA six months in advance as required by contract. Colón added that a legal team is working on the claims for both companies and hopes that in about six months they will be able to conclude the process and recover part of the money, which would translate into a small credit for the subscribers.

He clarified that although there was a deficit in the purchase of fuel in the quarter, a small saving was also reported in the purchase of energy from Ecoléctrica and the coal company AES, which went out of service for maintenance for longer than projected, which implied a “savings” of between $8 and $9 million.

Colón added that the net amount to be recovered is $96.8 million and that they hope it will be covered by the 16% increase in the electricity rate.

According to Colón, although PREPA made adjustments at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine to buy fuel and fill the tanks —so that they were more than 90% full— eventually that purchase will be used and there will be no choice but to face the high cost that follows. registering worldwide. He rejected that PREPA is in a position to purchase fuel on a larger scale when prices drop, because the corporation is bankrupt and has no money and in any case the savings would vanish, with which it would have to pay for storage.





He rejected that there is $400 million in a reserve of the public corporation, product of what has not been paid since 2017, when PREPA filed for bankruptcy under Title III of the federal PROMESA law.

“That fund is not true. There is no such money. The authority is bankrupt, it is not paying debt and it is not charging anything to pay debt,” he pointed out.

generators

Four and a half years after hurricanes Irma and María, the three mega-generators that were installed in Palo Seco and cost $60 million each cannot still be used because they do not comply with federal regulations and the Environmental Protection Agency ( The federal EPA “arrested” them.

Colón indicated that he gave instructions to lift what was missing and that it should have been “from day one”, which has cost an additional $1.5 million. Recently, the EPA authorized the rigorous testing and the executive director expects the generators to be available by summer.





Should someone answer for not doing what they were supposed to do? he was asked.

“Well, that part I leave to the press. Mine is to solve the problems and that the people of Puerto Rico have a better energy service and that has cost effort and money”, she pointed out.

Note to LUMA

Ten months after the entry of LUMA as operator of PREPA’s transmission and distribution system, as well as in charge of the customer service area, Colón reviewed the consortium’s efforts, admitted that the beginning “was bumpy” and understands that he still missing to reach its “optimal” level.

“The answer was not correct, the breakdowns went by for days and were not attended to, they did not communicate well, they did not have good relations with the press, much less with the mayors. That is in record… We will see if they are sustained in the term of the contract”, she pointed out.

Colón projected that in two years progress will begin to be seen in the reconstruction works of the system affected by the hurricanes and that LUMA is in charge of, and that in all government agencies they have made slow progress. However, he assured that improvements will be made to dams, hydroelectric plants and generating units.

As he understands, the option of solar panels on the roofs is not cost efficient for a large part of the population and he assured that better control is required of the companies that sell them, because they are putting many people to mortgage the houses with products that They don’t really meet the needs.

“Puerto Rico is a poor country. Not everyone has that ability and there are people here selling dreams. For this reason, from the point of view of government, I have to ensure that there is a guarantee and energy security for all. That is why we have to carry out projects in such a way that those who have resources and those who do not can have the confidence that they will have the energy service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the whole year”, she pointed out.