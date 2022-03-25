PREPA will have to pay $167.3 million to Whitefish

While awaiting the definitive turn that the restructuring of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) will take, federal district judge Laura Taylor Swain approved this week an agreement between that public corporation and Whitefish Energy Holdings and that would put an end to a claim of collection filed by the contractor for rebuilding part of the island’s power grid after Hurricane Maria.

According to Swain’s order, PREPA will pay Whitefish some $133.4 million for work carried out, including about $30 million in advances for the mobilization of equipment and resources for the reconstruction work and its subsequent transfer off the island.

Similarly, PREPA will have to pay another $33.9 million in financing charges to Whitefish. If PREPA does not complete the payments established in the order on or before December 31, 2023, then it will have to pay another $19 million in accrued interest. Whitefish originally requested about $52.9 million for this concept.

For work performed, mobilization of resources and equipment, and financing, PREPA will pay Whitefish some $167.3 million as a result of the claim authorized by Swain. To that sum, the payments made by PREPA before the dispute must be added -some $37 million- for a total of $204.3 million.

Most of Whitefish’s claim – over $100 million – has already been disbursed and was covered essentially from funds already authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

But according to the order, PREPA, the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) and the government will have to continue an administrative court appeal process to recover the portion of reimbursements that was rejected by the federal agency. As of the date of the order, FEMA still objected to at least $16 million corresponding to the advances of money that Whitefish would have requested from PREPA to ensure the transfer of equipment and resources in the midst of the emergency.

If FEMA reconsiders its position, then Whitefish could receive another $15 million.

Swain’s decision came this week when the judge presiding over the financial reorganization process in Puerto Rico also indicated that she was waiting for the objections that the parties interested in PREPA’s restructuring had and that, therefore, they “stay tuned” to what will be your decision. Swain made the remarks for him during the general hearing for the Title III Cases in March.

In the Whitefish case, according to Swain’s order, the $133 million payment is for work that was performed by the contractor after Hurricane Maria. The agreed monetary amount would put an end to disputes over Whitefish’s billing.

The Whitefish Saga

Whitefish agreed with PREPA on September 26, 2017 to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in the Puerto Rico electrical grid after a confusing bidding process by the public corporation and that in a matter of days, was questioned in US and local media.

This, once it was verified that the company based in Montana only had about two employees and that the resources that would be recruited for the repair of the electrical network on the island would be subcontractors, making the works to be carried out more expensive. It was also found that PREPA would have selected Whitefish, despite the fact that the charges it would charge for the transfer of workers and equipment and the work to be carried out were higher than other bidders such as Cobra Energy.

According to the stipulation between the parties and included in the order of Swain, for reasons that “had nothing to do with Whitefish’s performance” as required by the contract, then-Governor Ricardo Rossello Nevares canceled the deal with the company. The former president canceled Whitefish’s contract on October 31, 2017 and the decision took effect a month later.

The jobs Whitefish did

Specifically, the agreement reads, Whitefish repaired five segments of transmission lines, cleaned roads and highways to provide access to PREPA’s infrastructure, and enabled areas for the use of helicopters and the transportation of equipment and personnel to the repair areas; replaced over 50 electrical towers; dismantled a singular number of these pieces of equipment and carried out repairs or corrective actions on some 200 transmission structures.

According to the agreement, Whitefish’s actions made it possible to restore electrical service in areas of San Juan, Caguas, Manatí and Juncos, repairing and replacing “several hundred poles and distribution lines.”

For all this, Whitefish would have billed about $144 million. Of that amount, FEMA objected to about $32 million for lack of sufficient documentation. In December of last year, the Office of Recovery and Reconstruction (COR3) filed the administrative appeal against FEMA, which is still ongoing.

However, after the cancellation of the contract, PREPA had only paid Whitefish about $37 million in advances, mobilization of equipment and resources and for works carried out, giving rise to the bulky claim now authorized by Swain.

The Board recommended reaching an understanding with the contractor, since otherwise, PREPA would incur the expenses related to a dispute in court while the financial restructuring of the public corporation continues in process. In that sense, the agreement with Whitefish, says Swain’s order, does not prevent or restrict the rights that other creditors of PREPA, be they bondholders or municipal insurers, may have.

At the time of Swain’s order and of the total of $133.8 million, PREPA had already disbursed about $100 million, for which the difference was pending payment, as well as the difference in equipment mobilization costs.

The order establishes that PREPA, as well as the Board and Whitefish will have to collaborate in the appeal process before FEMA. If the appeal to FEMA fails, then Whitefish stands to lose at least $10 million of what remains outstanding in bills against PREPA.