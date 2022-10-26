Prepaid medicine will rise 13.8% in December and will accumulate a rise of 113.8% in the year

Private medical fees increase in December by 13.8%, according to what was resolved by the Superintendency of Health Services. represents the ninth and the largest increase in quotas throughout this year and in total they add up to 113.8%.

This year’s increases started in January, with 9%. They followed with 6% in March, another 6% in April, 8% in May, 10% in June, 4% in July, 11.34% in August, 11.53% in October and 13.8% in December. .

Prepaid affiliates will begin to receive notification of the increase in the coming days because they must be informed 30 days in advance.

Due to this increase in fees, much higher than wages and income and although there is no data from the sector, many affiliates had to switch to less expensive plans and many also had to drop out due to the impossibility of paying those increases.

For those who derive their Social Security contributions to a prepaid, surely they will have to pay a higher amount for the difference with the prepaid medical plan they have chosen or drop the plan.

Now, with these increases, there will be a new jump in the values ​​of the medical plans of the affiliates of the sector. According to prepaid, with this increase an average family plan for a married couple with 2 minor children could go up to between $60,000 and $80,000 per month.

This increase is based on a Health Cost Index that combines the evolution of the costs of medicines (12.2%) according to a list prepared by the Ministry of Health, medical supplies (17.2%), the salaries set by the parity (52.4%) and general expenses (18.2%), prepared by the Superintendence of Health Services. And it is applied every two months.

This was established by the Ministry of Health that “in order to have a reference for the authorization of increases from the month of August 2022, it was considered appropriate to build an index that adequately reflects the variations in the structure of costs and that determines the maximum limits of increase that may be applied periodically by the entities of the sector”.

“Said Index must be calculated bimonthly, on the last day of the months of January, March, May, July, September and November”, according to Resolution 1293/2022 of the Ministry of Health, published on June 30.

However, the Resolution established for this second semester of this year, “the Health Cost Index will be calculated on the last day of the months of June, August and October 2022” and must be informed to members 30 days in advance. .

The prepaid entities are satisfied that the adjustments of the quotas respond to indices linked to the costs of the sector since, among other reasons, it avoids that each increase and the opportunity of its application must be discussed with the Health officials.

It is estimated that the sector (the sum of prepaid plus Social Works of Management Personnel) has 6 million beneficiaries (owner and family group) of which 20% are volunteers or “pure direct”) and the rest corresponds to workers who derive their contributions to a social work that has an agreement with the prepaid.

For their part, prepaid must recognize clinics, sanatoriums, community hospitals, Laboratories and diagnostic centers at least 90% of the increase in fees to its affiliates, which represents an increase of 12.42%. In this way, also automatically and with reference to the same Health Cost Index, the tariffs and fees of the professionals are adjusted.