Prepare a beef empanada like Selena Gómez

The empanadas of beef They are a typical dish from Argentina and many Latin American countries. It is a very tasty, complete and practical dish, since you can eat it with your hands. If you want to prepare some empanadas of beef What Selena Gomez You can’t miss this recipe. “I never did empanadas. I’m excited,” he confessed. Selena in her Selena + Chef cycle. Her teacher was Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change.

“The empanadas They remind me of my grandmother who turned 101 before she died this year. She used to do empanadas on our vacation in the Dominican Republic. And my mom Paulina also continued to make them in the kitchen. I hope that when you eat them you feel what I feel when I eat them”, assured the cook.

Empanadas are a super tasty dish. You can make them with beef, chicken or vegetable stuffing.

Here all the step by step and the details so you can prepare these empanadas of beef What Selena Gomez.

beef empanadas

Ingredients:

5 cups of oil

½ large red onion

4 cloves of garlic

½ kilo of meat minced

minced a handful of fresh coriander

dried oregano, to taste

1 generous pinch of marinade

a touch of black pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

For the mass:

2 cups flour.

1 pinch of salt

a touch of olive oil

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ cups of water

1 egg

The oil to fry the empanadas must be at a temperature of 170°C throughout cooking.

Preparation: