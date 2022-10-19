Entertainment

Prepare a beef empanada like Selena Gómez

The empanadas of beef They are a typical dish from Argentina and many Latin American countries. It is a very tasty, complete and practical dish, since you can eat it with your hands. If you want to prepare some empanadas of beef What Selena Gomez You can’t miss this recipe. “I never did empanadas. I’m excited,” he confessed. Selena in her Selena + Chef cycle. Her teacher was Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change.

“The empanadas They remind me of my grandmother who turned 101 before she died this year. She used to do empanadas on our vacation in the Dominican Republic. And my mom Paulina also continued to make them in the kitchen. I hope that when you eat them you feel what I feel when I eat them”, assured the cook.

