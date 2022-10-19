Prepare a beef empanada like Selena Gómez
The empanadas of beef They are a typical dish from Argentina and many Latin American countries. It is a very tasty, complete and practical dish, since you can eat it with your hands. If you want to prepare some empanadas of beef What Selena Gomez You can’t miss this recipe. “I never did empanadas. I’m excited,” he confessed. Selena in her Selena + Chef cycle. Her teacher was Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change.
“The empanadas They remind me of my grandmother who turned 101 before she died this year. She used to do empanadas on our vacation in the Dominican Republic. And my mom Paulina also continued to make them in the kitchen. I hope that when you eat them you feel what I feel when I eat them”, assured the cook.
Here all the step by step and the details so you can prepare these empanadas of beef What Selena Gomez.
beef empanadas
Ingredients:
- 5 cups of oil
- ½ large red onion
- 4 cloves of garlic
- ½ kilo of meat minced
- a handful of fresh coriander
- dried oregano, to taste
- 1 generous pinch of marinade
- a touch of black pepper
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
For the mass:
- 2 cups flour.
- 1 pinch of salt
- a touch of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ cups of water
- 1 egg
Preparation:
- Heat the oil to 170°C. If you have a kitchen thermometer to measure the temperature, even better. Place it over medium heat and take care that it stays at this temperature all the time.
- Peel and chop the onion. Crush and chop the garlic.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place the chopped onion and garlic. Cook until golden.
- Remove the onion and garlic and in the same pan cook the meat.
- Mix the meat chopped with coriander and dried oregano. “You are going to sprinkle until your heart tells you enough,” says the cook. Season with salt, add the marinade. Place the meat in the skillet and cook until crisp, stirring constantly.
- Place the meat cooked in a bowl, add the sautéed onion and garlic mixture. Add the tomato paste to the mixture. Mix until all the flavors are integrated.
- For the dough, place the flour, salt, baking powder and olive oil in a bowl. Gradually add the water as you mix with your hands.
- Take balls of dough the size of a golf ball. Crush them, place a little flour so they don’t stick and stretch them with a rolling pin.
- Arm the empanadas placing a spoonful of the filling on each disc of Patty. Brush the edges with egg. Close it and make the repulgue with the help of a fork.
- Fry them in the hot oil for 2 minutes, then turn them over.