Prepare a beer-battered fish like Selena Gómez

who said to eat fish does it have to be boring? Selena Gomez prepare a fish battered with beer easy and delicious. His teacher on his show Selena + Chef was the cook Rachel RayEmmy-winning television host and writer of several best-selling cookbooks.

“It is a very fun recipe, perfect for days when it starts to get a little warmer. This batter of beer it can be used in whatever they want”, assures the renowned cook. Here all the details and step by step so you can prepare this fish battered with beer What Selena Gomez.

Rachael Ray, TV host and writer of several best-selling cookbooks, shared her secrets and tips with Selena.

Ingredients

For the coleslaw:

1 package of coleslaw

? cup of apple cider vinegar

3 spoonfuls of sugar

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1 teaspoon of celery seeds

1 teaspoon of poppy seeds

2 tablespoons of oil

For the corn salad:

4 ears of corn

½ red onion

1 green chili

1 fresno chili

2 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon ground chili

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ounce lime juice

? cup of Mexican cream

¼ cup cotija cheese

a handful of coriander

green onion to decorate

For the tartar sauce:

Related news

1 cup of Greek yogurt

a handful of dill

3 teaspoons of capers

1 lemon

3 tablespoons pickle sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

For him fish:

1 cup of plain flour

1 egg

1 beer

1 ½ tablespoons seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

oil for frying

6 fillets of fish

The beer batter gives a very special flavor to the fish.

Preparation: