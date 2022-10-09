Entertainment
Prepare a beer-battered fish like Selena Gómez
who said to eat fish does it have to be boring? Selena Gomez prepare a fish battered with beer easy and delicious. His teacher on his show Selena + Chef was the cook Rachel RayEmmy-winning television host and writer of several best-selling cookbooks.
“It is a very fun recipe, perfect for days when it starts to get a little warmer. This batter of beer it can be used in whatever they want”, assures the renowned cook. Here all the details and step by step so you can prepare this fish battered with beer What Selena Gomez.
Ingredients
For the coleslaw:
- 1 package of coleslaw
- ? cup of apple cider vinegar
- 3 spoonfuls of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 2 teaspoons of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of celery seeds
- 1 teaspoon of poppy seeds
- 2 tablespoons of oil
For the corn salad:
- 4 ears of corn
- ½ red onion
- 1 green chili
- 1 fresno chili
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 teaspoon ground chili
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 ounce lime juice
- ? cup of Mexican cream
- ¼ cup cotija cheese
- a handful of coriander
- green onion to decorate
For the tartar sauce:
- 1 cup of Greek yogurt
- a handful of dill
- 3 teaspoons of capers
- 1 lemon
- 3 tablespoons pickle sauce
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
For him fish:
- 1 cup of plain flour
- 1 egg
- 1 beer
- 1 ½ tablespoons seafood seasoning
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- oil for frying
- 6 fillets of fish
Preparation:
- Place 6 cm of oil in a large frying pan. Bring to low heat.
- Put the coleslaw in a bowl.
- For the dressing, mix the vinegar with the sugar, salt, pepper, the celery and poppy seeds and the oil. Mix well and pour over the salad, integrate with your hands. Take to the refrigerator before serving.
- For the corn salad, remove the kernels from the grilled corn on the cob.
- Chop the red onion and fresh chili into fine slices. The green chili, as it is more spicy, very fine. Place everything in a flat pan with a little oil. Season with salt.
- Then add the corn and once it is hot, add the grated garlic cloves. Add the ground chili, cumin, smoked paprika and lime juice.
- Add the Mexican cream, cotija cheese and cilantro. Decorate with green onions.
- For the tartar sauce, place the Greek yogurt in a bowl. Chop the dill and add it together with the chopped capers. Add the juice of 1 lemon.
- Add the pickle sauce and mustard. Spice with salt and pepper. Mix to integrate everything well.
- For the coating of fish, Mix the flour with the beaten egg in a bowl. Add the beer beating with a hand mixer. Add the seafood seasoning, minced garlic and onion powder.
- Dry the fillets fish and season them with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan to 170°C.
- pass the steaks fish through the batter and place them directly in the oil. When they turn golden, turn them over.
Do you want to receive alert notifications?