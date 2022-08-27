Prepare a roast chicken with green sauce like Selena Gómez
during the quarantine Selena Gomez set out to learn to cook. And have fun trying. This is how she summoned the most renowned chefs to teach her from their homes. This is the proposal of the successful Selena + Chefwhich is now in its fourth season on HBO.
One of the dishes he learned Selena it was a delicious chicken Baked with fresh cilantro green sauce. His teachers were Jon Shook Y Vinny Dotoloknown for its Italian-American food, which includes staples like braised meatballs a la marinara and its juicy chicken parmesan. Friends for more than 20 years, the chefs have been responsible for the restaurants Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny’s.
Here the recipe for chicken roast with cilantro vinaigrette how to prepare it Selena Gomez so you can do it and enjoy it at home.
Grilled Chicken with Cilantro Vinaigrette
- 1 Chicken whole
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 4 sweet potatoes
- Butter
For the coriander vinaigrette:
- Cilantro
- Parsley
- Salt
- 2 limes
- 2 or 3 Cloves of Garlic
- ½ cup of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- a touch of cumin
- ¼ cup White Wine Vinegar
- 1 Jalapeno pepper
Preparation:
- Turn on the oven to preheat it. Take the sweet potatoes. Wash them with lukewarm water. Place them in a container and cover them with aluminum foil. That way they cook as if it were steamed.
- Take the chicken whole. Season it with salt, pepper and spices.
- Place the chicken and the sweet potato in the oven. Cook for 50 minutes.
- It’s time to make the sauce. Wash the parsley and coriander. Place them on kitchen paper and roll it up. Reserve
- Cut 1 jalapeño pepper into pieces.
- Cut two lemons in half and squeeze them.
- Add ¼ cup of vinegar, half a cup of olive oil and lemon juice.
- Place the parsley and coriander together with the chili and the vinaigrette, plus the garlic. Season with a pinch of salt and another of sugar.
- Add a touch of cumin. Blend, slowly at first and then stronger.
- let rest the chicken. chop it up Serve it together with the sauce and the sweet potatoes cut in half and slightly open, with a piece of butter on top. Sprinkle with seeds.