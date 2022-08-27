Prepare a roast chicken with green sauce like Selena Gómez

during the quarantine Selena Gomez set out to learn to cook. And have fun trying. This is how she summoned the most renowned chefs to teach her from their homes. This is the proposal of the successful Selena + Chefwhich is now in its fourth season on HBO.

Baked chicken with a fresh green cilantro sauce is very tasty.

One of the dishes he learned Selena it was a delicious chicken Baked with fresh cilantro green sauce. His teachers were Jon Shook Y Vinny Dotoloknown for its Italian-American food, which includes staples like braised meatballs a la marinara and its juicy chicken parmesan. Friends for more than 20 years, the chefs have been responsible for the restaurants Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny’s.

Here the recipe for chicken roast with cilantro vinaigrette how to prepare it Selena Gomez so you can do it and enjoy it at home.

Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, leaders of Italian-American cuisine, taught Selena all their gastronomic secrets.

Grilled Chicken with Cilantro Vinaigrette

1 Chicken whole

whole Salt and black pepper, to taste

4 sweet potatoes

Butter

For the coriander vinaigrette:

Cilantro

Parsley

Salt

2 limes

2 or 3 Cloves of Garlic

½ cup of olive oil

1 teaspoon of sugar

a touch of cumin

¼ cup White Wine Vinegar

1 Jalapeno pepper

Preparation:

The oven should be cooked 50 minutes in the oven, seasoned with salt and black pepper.