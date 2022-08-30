Entertainment

Prepare gnocchi with chicken meatballs in the style of Selena Gómez

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Is there a more comfortable, tasty and filling dish than some gnocchi with meatballs of chicken? Selena Gomez, in her series Selena + Chef, she set out to learn how to cook and enjoy homemade food, made with her own hands. To learn how to make this recipe, she summoned daniel holzmanchef owner of The Meatball Shop, a restaurant that already has 4 branches and specializes in meatballsof which they have more than 60 varieties.

Daniel Holzman, chef and one of the owners of The Meatball Shop, the restaurant specializing in meatballs, shared his recipe with Selena.

“The Meatball Shop serves the best meatballs in the world with a combined menu that uses sustainable and natural ingredients whenever possible”, assure its creators. In addition to restaurants, The Meatball Shop published their cookbook in 2011 to great acclaim and their Classic Ketchup can be found in supermarkets across the country, including Whole Foods Markets.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jon Rahm: “The individuality of golf is what got me hooked on this sport since I was little”

19 mins ago

A few words from Zoe Saldaña makes us believe that ‘Avatar 2’ is going to hit the mark

30 mins ago

“Break My Soul” Beyonce’s unstoppable hit does not come from nowhere…

33 mins ago

The first important trend pants of autumn 2022 have already been worn by ‘Emily in Paris’; wide and houndstooth

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button