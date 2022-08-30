Prepare gnocchi with chicken meatballs in the style of Selena Gómez

Is there a more comfortable, tasty and filling dish than some gnocchi with meatballs of chicken? Selena Gomez, in her series Selena + Chef, she set out to learn how to cook and enjoy homemade food, made with her own hands. To learn how to make this recipe, she summoned daniel holzmanchef owner of The Meatball Shop, a restaurant that already has 4 branches and specializes in meatballsof which they have more than 60 varieties.

Daniel Holzman, chef and one of the owners of The Meatball Shop, the restaurant specializing in meatballs, shared his recipe with Selena.

“The Meatball Shop serves the best meatballs in the world with a combined menu that uses sustainable and natural ingredients whenever possible”, assure its creators. In addition to restaurants, The Meatball Shop published their cookbook in 2011 to great acclaim and their Classic Ketchup can be found in supermarkets across the country, including Whole Foods Markets.

Here is the recipe and all the details so you can prepare this delicious dish at home that everyone who prepares it for will love.

The delicious chicken meatballs can be eaten on their own, but they are great served with the gnocchi.

Gnocchi with chicken meatballs

Ingredients:

For the meatballs of chicken:

2 pounds ground chicken

2 teaspoons of salt

2 eggs

¼ cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon ground fennel

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 bunch of parsley

olive oil

½ cup of breadcrumbs

For the gnocchi:

1 kilo of potatoes

1 egg

½ cup of flour

1 and ½ teaspoons of salt

1 tablespoon of butter

1 touch of oil

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

24 sage leaves

To make the potato gnocchi in less time, Selena cooked the potatoes in the microwave.

Preparation: