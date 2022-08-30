Prepare gnocchi with chicken meatballs in the style of Selena Gómez
Is there a more comfortable, tasty and filling dish than some gnocchi with meatballs of chicken? Selena Gomez, in her series Selena + Chef, she set out to learn how to cook and enjoy homemade food, made with her own hands. To learn how to make this recipe, she summoned daniel holzmanchef owner of The Meatball Shop, a restaurant that already has 4 branches and specializes in meatballsof which they have more than 60 varieties.
“The Meatball Shop serves the best meatballs in the world with a combined menu that uses sustainable and natural ingredients whenever possible”, assure its creators. In addition to restaurants, The Meatball Shop published their cookbook in 2011 to great acclaim and their Classic Ketchup can be found in supermarkets across the country, including Whole Foods Markets.
Here is the recipe and all the details so you can prepare this delicious dish at home that everyone who prepares it for will love.
Gnocchi with chicken meatballs
Ingredients:
For the meatballs of chicken:
- 2 pounds ground chicken
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 teaspoon ground fennel
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 bunch of parsley
- olive oil
- ½ cup of breadcrumbs
For the gnocchi:
- 1 kilo of potatoes
- 1 egg
- ½ cup of flour
- 1 and ½ teaspoons of salt
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 touch of oil
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 lemon
- 24 sage leaves
Preparation:
- Chop the parsley and place it in a large bowl.
- Preheat the oven.
- Place the chicken in the bowl, add the eggs, salt, white wine and ground fennel.
- Add the breadcrumbs and mix the ingredients by hand until integrated. Add more breadcrumbs if necessary.
- do the meatballs with the help of an ice cream scoop. Cook in the oven about 12 minutes
- Make holes in the potatoes, place them in a bowl and cook them in the microwave. Then cut the potatoes in half and peel them.
- Dust the counter with flour. Place the mashed potatoes. Pour an egg in the center and ½ cup of flour. Add 1 and ½ teaspoons of salt. Knead until integrated.
- Cut the dough forming rolls and then gnocchi. Cook them in boiling water until they rise to the surface. “The trick to cook pasta well is that you have to cook it in a lot of water,” says the chef. Once ready strain them.
- For the sauce, place the butter in a frying pan, when it begins to turn golden add the sage leaves. Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and zest.
- pour them gnocchi inside the sauce and finish cooking them there so that they are impregnated with all the flavor.
- Place the meatballs at the base of the fountain, place on top the gnocchi with the sauce. Top with grated Parmesan cheese and black pepper to taste.