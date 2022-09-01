Prepare guacamole in the style of Selena Gómez

The guacamole It is an iconic dish of the Mexican Kitchen. It’s simple, it’s easy and most of all it’s delicious. The actress Selena Gomez he learned to prepare it together with the chef Angelo Sosa, who cooked with her, each in their own kitchen, in the Selena + Chef series. Here we give you all the details of the guacamole classic and its variants as you learned to cook them Selena Gomez. “Is the best guacamole that I tried”, recognized the actress.

The chef Angelo Sosa He has helped found famous restaurants in New York and San Diego such as Death by Tequila, Añejo and Añejo Tribeca. His first cookbook is called Flavor Exposed, where he classifies his recipes by flavors: bitter, sour, sweet, salty, spicy, and so on. “Sweet, sour and salty, we chefs call this formula the Holy Trinity. For me any ingredient can work combined. For example curry, caviar and white chocolate, although it sounds crazy, it is magical. It’s all about how you balance them,” the chef explains to Selena.

Guacamole is a classic of Mexican cuisine that is very easy to make.

Here the step by step to make the best guacamole that you have ever tried.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 avocados

1 purple onion

¼ cup serrano peppers

½ cup of chopped tomato

a touch of yuzu juice

1 lime

¼ bunch of coriander

½ teaspoon of salt

Preparation:

Peel the red onion, cut it into slices the thickness of the little finger and then into small cubes. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces and place them in the bowl along with the onion. To give that spicy flavor to the guacamole add the serrano peppers. You must first cut it in half, remove the seeds and cut them small. Add it to the tomato and onion cubes. Open the avocados, remove the pit, place two together with the tomato, chili and onion and another two in a separate bowl. Mash with a spoon the two avocados that were left alone, the others will remain in whole pieces. This way they can achieve different textures. Massage the lime a little before cutting it. Cut it and make juice. Add the salt and lime juice to the mixture. Mix everything very well. Add the yuzu juice. Yuzu juice is a Japanese citrus fruit that tastes similar to a combination of lime, lemon, and grapefruit. “This wonderful Japanese citrus fruit gives it a slightly floral flavor that makes it unique,” says the chef. bland. Finally cut the cilantro.

Chef Angelo Sosa has created restaurants in New York and San Diego and has published several books.

If you want a super original variant of guacamole, bland taught him to Selena Gomez a recipe in which he plays with the combinations, sweet, salty and sour. In this case, he added 1/2 cup diced pineapple, 1 finely chopped cucumber, and ¼ cup fresh Mexican-style cheese. Finally you have to grate grated white chocolate on this guacamole. “White chocolate is not only sweet but it is unctuous and greasy, it complements the avocado perfectly,” says the chef. “A madness, I never tried something like it,” he confessed Selena Gomez.