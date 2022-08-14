Prepare the popcorn: four suspenseful and action movies to enjoy on Star Plus

Yes ok StarPlus landed in Latin America in 2021 and has already positioned itself with the Latin audience, you may not have explored its catalog in depth. This platform focused on a larger audience has proposals and bets heavily on new content to compete with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

The platform has a variety of titles to laugh, cry and be entertained, among its options are action and suspense classics. We will not focus on a particular time, but on the best proposals that this service has. All options are made up of wonderful casts, with stars like Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage, Viola Davis and Ricardo Darin.

Kidnappings, thieves, vigilantes and prisoners are some of the protagonists. These are the thriller and action movies that are in StarPlus. Grab your food, put your cell phone on silent and sit down to enjoy these recommendations.

The odyssey of the giles

Andres Parra is the antagonist of Ricardo and Chino Darín. (Source: IMDB)

It is known that Argentina has gone through many and very hard crises in recent decades. However, the crisis of 2001 shook the country and its population in a drastic way, looting, robbery and chaos were common in the streets. Many people were left on the street because they had lost all their savings overnight, this affected a large part of the Argentine population.

Under this context, The odyssey of the giles introduces us to a group of people from a small town in the province of Buenos Aires who discover that they were scammed by a lawyer and that he took away all their savings. Dejected in the face of this situation, the neighbors decide to put together a plan to recover their money and take revenge on the swindlers.

Packed with humor, drama and slightly daunting circumstances, this action-thriller stars Ricardo Darin, Luis Brandoni, Chino Darin, Veronica Llinas and Andres Parra. And it is directed by Sebastián Borensztein, an Argentine director and screenwriter.

Man on Fire

Fanning surprises with her warm performance. (Source: IMBD)

Denzel Washington is one of the best actors of his generation and one of the most acclaimed thanks to his participation in films such as Malcolm X, Philadelphia, The Equalizer Y fences.

In this case, in Man on Fire He plays John Creasy, a Navy officer and former CIA agent with an alcohol problem who gets a job as a bodyguard for a girl, Lupita Ramos. Creasy isn’t the most loving or likeable person, but he manages to bond with the intelligent and caring nine-year-old girl. The Ramos family is one of the most powerful and wealthy in Mexico, which makes Lupita an easy target. In one of her piano lessons, while Creasy was watching her, some men kidnap her, consequently her bodyguard will start a relentless search to get the girl back.

In this action thriller Washington and a young woman Dakota Fanning they have great chemistry. In addition, it brings to light the police corruption, the sequences of action and violence make it very entertaining.

widows

It is Davis’s first leading role in a film of this magnitude.

From the director of the Oscar-winning 12 years a slaveSteve McQueen introduces us widowsa suspenseful drama thriller led by the award-winning Viola Davis and they add up Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson Y Robert Duvall.

With this stellar cast, the director mixes violence, mafia, action and robberies where four women, who were left widows, must subsist and dominate in order to cover the debt left by their husbands. Faced with this situation, they will have to take decisive steps to ensure their future, but they will live under their own rules.

The tension is palpable during the two hours of duration and it is an enjoyable combination of comedy, action and drama.

with Air

Cusack only made this movie for the money. (Source: IMDB)

In the 1980s and 1990s, actors Nicolas Cage Y John Cusack They were among the most famous and prominent actors. And in 1997 they starred with Airan action movie full of emotions and suspense in the style of the 90s, noisy, with exaggerated situations and stories without much sustenance, but very entertaining.

Cage plays Cameron Poe, a prisoner who is about to be released and all he wants is to see his daughter and wife again. For that he is transferred along with another group of inmates by plane, but everything gets out of control when Cyrus ‘The Virus’ Grissom, one of the most dangerous prisoners, decides to hijack the plane and plans to kill all the police officers on the crew. Then, Poe must subtly and without being discovered end Cyrus’s plan; meanwhile, agent Vince Larkin must stop the prisoners’ attack.

Full of explosions and action from which one should not expect a dazzling story, but it manages to entertain. It also has John Malkovich as the villain Grissom.

