Prepare your dominGOT with unmissable products – G5noticias

After the premiere of “House of the Dragon”, the new phenomenon of HBO, there are thousands of fans who have become interested in the saga of “Game of Thrones” This is how they recognize it in Linio, from where they deliver a product guide for history followers.

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” was one of the most anticipated in recent times. It premiered on Sunday, August 21 and has already become the most successful series in the history of HBO Max in history.

And the success of the series has also permeated electronic commerce. They know it well on Linio, a platform on which searches and purchases of products associated with the story written by George RR Martin have increased.

“Our purpose is to offer the largest number of alternatives for customers, adapting to their tastes and needs. In this sense, we work hand in hand with our sellers to have the products that are setting trends in the industry”, explains Pedro Jiménez, director of the International Marketplace at Linio.

An offer for all tastes

In the international marketplace of falabella.com, a series of products are available for the most fanatical. For those who were left wanting to see more of Khaleesi and suffered from the GOT season finale, the dragon egg sculptured candles are a must-have accessory for the home.

Also, if you were amazed to see Daenerys’s dragons fly and when she says “dracarys”, you can also find the Funko Pop of the three House of the Dragon dragons of the character played by Emilia Clarke, Drogon Rhaegal and Viserion.

For those who support the other side, in Linio there is the Stark family bowl with the distinctive wolf, the house’s coat of arms and the motto “Winter is coming”. And for the most ambitious who once dreamed of sitting on the iron throne in King’s Landing, there is also a mug with medieval swords.

The Game of Thrones Westeros Pop Up Guide is also available on Linio and features 3D recreations of several key locations from the series. Inside the book you can see Winterfell Castle, the capital King’s Landing, and even the Wall.