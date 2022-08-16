Prepared the Island for the economic recession | Finance

As the economic challenges continue to increase, the threat of the United States entering a recession has persisted and uncertainty grows about the financial consequences that it could generate in the Country.

However, the economists consulted by THE SPOKESPERSON maintain that Puerto Rico is prepared to face the economic slowdown that is approaching in the American nation without major consequences.

According to him Economist Adrian Alós, The Island is in a better position when compared to the economic stability it had prior to the covid-19 pandemic and prior to Hurricane Maria in 2017. He understands that it is largely due to the allocation of millions of federal funds for the reconstruction of the country, and he cataloged them as a “lifesaver” for the coming years.





“Right now we understand that the Island is prepared or in a better position than it would have been prior to the hurricane or even prior to the pandemic, to face an economic recession. The amount of funds that have been assigned to us and that are expected to be disbursed within three to five years will give Puerto Rico a kind of lifeline,” Alós assured.

Regarding the impact on consumers, the economist explained that the outlook becomes uncertain, because it depends on how affected the United States is. However, he anticipated that banks will limit the availability of credit to customers, when applying for cards, personal loans and mortgages.

“There is going to be an impact on their finances, there is no doubt about that. Looking back from 2008 — when a recession hit — credit wasn’t as readily available. At that time it was difficult to get mortgages, credit cards and car loans, because when we enter a period of economic contraction, banks tend to put up with it and not continue lending money, ”he established.





He added that Other economic sectors that will be affected will be tourism and businesses associated with the export of goods and services to the United States, particularly in the area of ​​retail sales.

According to Economist Martha Quiñones, Puerto Rico is prepared for the beginning of the recession in the United Statesbecause the impact will not be immediate, but long term.

“Yes, it is ready, because we are not going to feel it immediately. It will be felt later,” said Quiñones, after arguing that people will not stop consuming until their ability to pay is affected.

He added that “people are going to continue taking credit, because people in Puerto Rico don’t understand the indicators, that’s why the bank is happy, because they know they won’t be affected. In the long run, we will be able to see it because people are going to feel how the value of the promissory note they have to make is going to rise in their mortgages”.





He agreed that one of the aspects that will become more expensive will be credit, and pointed out that they could “affect other lines, such as the ability of an investor to take out a loan and make some type of investment such as construction or purchase of merchandise.”

They urge the government

The economist urged the government to establish measures that guarantee the ability of consumers to purchase food and to educate the population about the economic reality that the country could face.

“Actually, they have already rolled up our sleeves so much that we have no sleeves left to continue rolling up. The government is the one that has the responsibility to help people understand what is happening and look for alternatives so that people can buy their food, ”she said.





Although the “lifeline” of federal funds is projected to continue for some time, the economist Jose Alameda he warned that they will only mitigate the impact of the recession if the government is diligent in disbursing the money.

“What the bankers say that there is a great mattress and that Puerto Rico can throw itself on its chest and with that mattress nothing is going to happen, it depends. If all that is invested in infrastructure, that investment should, to a certain extent, lessen for Puerto Rico the impact of a recession in the United States,” he stressed.

federal funds

According to data from the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) there is a total of almost $80 billion in allocated federal funds, of which only $24 billion have been invested, equivalent to 30%.

According to the information provided by Alameda, In the latest estimate for the quarter in the United States, the economy shrank slightly by 0.2%.

“It is not a big reduction, but this is the second quarter and as a general rule we could already be talking about the United States having stagflation, a recessive economy with inflation,” he stressed.





Although it is premature to establish the impact of stagflation on the US economy, the economist indicated that retail sales and manufacturing services will be mostly affected, there will be high prices and more expensive financing.

The last US recession was relatively short – from March to November 2003 – and mild in terms of lost output, according to the US government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.