Preppy girls shine in spring

Olivia Palermo, known for her influence on New York high society and for being one of the most famous it-girls in the world, is the icon preppy by excellence. This style is defined by a classic way of dressing, even posh, but with a touch of daring.

Olivia Palermo, ‘preppy’ icon, in New York GTRES

With the arrival of spring, this dress code is impregnated with colors, such as fluorescent ones, and even bets on some more risky trends. This is the case of another of the celebrities who champion this movement, Alexa Chung, presenter, model and writer, who has recently shared a very groundbreaking style: she has combined a white minidress with a lot of flight and ruffles with a black fur coat and sandals golden.

Alexa Chung with a groundbreaking and successful combination instagram

Other celebrities who perfectly embodies aesthetics preppy in their day to day they are Poppy Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, Anya Taylor Joy, Nicky Hilton and Elle Fanning.

Reese Witherspoon, with a casual look instagram

This style is characterized by its structured silhouettes with classic garments such as blazers or suits, plaid or striped prints and embroidery. Blouses with lace, special collars such as bows, and comfortable low-heeled shoes, ballerinas, trainers or clogs cannot be missing.

A characteristic garment of this form of dress is the vest. As a novelty for this season, it is versioned in all kinds of designs: quilted, printed, crocheted…

Anya Taylor-Joy in a skirt and jacket ensemble instagram

One of the trendy garments that will sweep away the good weather are shorts, which are complemented with high boots or sneakers. Also low-rise jeans combined with tops with a classic spirit. As a complement, the classic pearl necklace cannot be missing.

Nicky Hilton, another of the standard-bearers of the ‘preppy’ style GTRES

A powerful basic is the inspiration jumper university. In fact, the word preppy comes from courses called preparatory courses , which upper-class American students attended before going to college. They were the creators of this style, wanting to get away from their parents and giving their school uniforms a twist. After finishing their studies, the former students continued to wear preppy which ended up becoming a worldwide trend.