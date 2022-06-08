Prequel to “Hunger Games” will star Rachel Zegler

Susan Collins’ novels were made into a movie in a franchise that grossed $3 billion and in 2020 the prequel on which the new film will be based was announced.

Following the recent departure of her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in the prequel to “The Hunger Games” franchise, a film better known as “The Hunger Games.”

Lionsgate announced in previous days that the American actress of Colombian origin will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, an extension of the saga that takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen.

Meanwhile, Katniss, played by Jennifer Lawrence, participated in the seventy-fourth edition of the “Hunger Games”; Baird will be part of the tenth.

Susan Collins’ novels were made into a movie in a franchise that grossed $3 billion and in 2020 the prequel on which the new film will be based was announced.

In the film, Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from impoverished District 12, participates in a pivotal moment during the harvest ceremony.

Zegler will appear alongside Tom Blyth, who will play 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, according to the Los Angeles Times report.

First look at the songbird from ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ / SensaCine

“Our casting team, Deb Zane and Dylan Jury, led an exhaustive search listening to hundreds of actors searching for our perfect Lucy Gray. That search ended when Rachel Zegler blew the roof off with the depth and breadth of her talent as an actress, singer and performer,” said producer Nina Jacobson.

Likewise, Jacobson assured that Rachel is absolutely convincing; Like Lucy Gray, her voice and charisma dominate the stage, while “her inner strength and humanity transform those around her.”

Lionsgate plans to release “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in theaters on November 17 next year.