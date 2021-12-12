Presbyopia no longer needs glasses: eye drops that take effect in 15 minutes are available in the USA

VUITY ™ 1.25% drops are the first and only approved eye drops by the US FDA for the treatment of presbyopia and are now available by prescription in US pharmacies. An incredible breakthrough for countless men and women around the world (hoping the treatment will be approved elsewhere soon as well).

Presbyopia is a phenomenon linked to advancing age that progressively leads the eyes to not focus correctly on close-up images and which is currently corrected with appropriate lenses developed with a specialist eye examination. The dysfunction, however, tends to worsen and therefore it is necessary to periodically change the device for several years.

The FDA, which regulates the placing on the market of the drugs in the US, had approved the treatment last October. But only now is the product actually commercially available.

According to what was reported by Allergan (of the group Abbvie), the company that makes the drops, the drug is an optimized formulation of pilocarpine, an established eye care therapy, specifically designed to treat age-related blurry near vision. It comes with proprietary technology pHast ™, which allows VUITY ™ 1.25% to rapidly adapt to the physiological pH of the tear film.

We are delighted to be able to bring this unique treatment to market for millions of Americans with presbyopia who could benefit from it – announces Jag Dosanjh, Senior Vice President of Allergan – This significant innovation in age-related eye health reflects our commitment to advance vision care and broaden ours portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and their patients

Technically, VUITY utilizes the eye’s ability to reduce pupil size, improving near and intermediate vision while maintaining distance vision. To get the effect it is necessary to put one drop in each eye every day and apparently the close view becomes sharp in 15 minutes.

As I got older, my vision changed and it became almost impossible to see clearly up close without wearing my glasses – says Toni Wright, who participated in the clinical trial – Realizing that I had to start using lenses showed me how important it was. address this condition […] I am thrilled that the experimental treatment, identified as VUITY, is now approved and available as a treatment to manage presbyopia

Like all drugs, however, there are still some contraindications and of the possible side effects, as well as precise indications of use. As reported on the product website, in particular:

allergies to one or more components are possible

care must be taken when driving at night or performing dangerous activities in low light conditions

temporary problems may occur when changing the focus between near and distant objects.

you must remove any contact lenses before using the drops and wait 10 minutes after administration before reinserting them

if more than one topical eye medication is used, administration should take place at least 5 minutes apart

the most common side effects are headache and redness of the eyes, but not all of them are possible

The company – we imagine – will now aim to have the treatment approved also by the European EMA.

Sources: Abbvie / Vuity

