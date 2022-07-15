Present innovative program on the transition from Pediatric medical care to adult care

The goal is to improve patient care in the next stage.

The foundation wishes to establish a multidisciplinary program for the transition from pediatric care to adult patient care in a gradual and structured manner in Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided by the Pediatric Hospital Foundation.

With the vision of continuing to offer greater services to pediatric patients in their transition to adulthood, the Pediatric Hospital Foundation develops the PACMA (Bridge to Adult Medical Care) transition initiative from pediatric care to adult care outside its hospital.

This innovative program was created as an initiative in 2021 to start generating resources aimed at this stage towards adults of patients with chronic diseases in the context of Puerto Rico. The transition stage to adult care can begin as early as 12 to 21 years of age. Many of the patients, once they reach the age of majority, are faced with the reality that they have to continue their treatment with an adult doctor without affecting their health.

“Through the PACMA program, we want to know the needs of patients in the transition process from pediatric medical care to adult medical care. That this can be done in an orderly and healthy way, without affecting the treatments and medical care that each patient receives. for their health condition” expressed, Dr. Dahima Cintrón, Resident of Med Ped and leader of the PACMA project.

As part of the initiative to learn more about this population, Dr. Cintrón conducted clinical research with hospitalized pediatric patients. It follows the need to create a formal program to help these pediatric patients during their transition to adult life. Young Janlean, just turned 21, is the first hospital patient successfully transitioned to adult medical care through this initiative.

“We are very excited about creating PACMA and in this way supporting these young people with chronic illnesses to be able to make the transition to adult life, be more independent and empower themselves with their health condition. Our interest is to continue a conversation about the issue, join efforts to provide resources that help in this process and prevent their conditions and/or treatments from being interrupted once they are no longer pediatric patients,” said the executive director of the Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Rebeca Quiñones.

