present movie trailer where it is canceled – Metro World News

It is very likely that you have seen the face of Mila Kunis in HBO Max publications that is promoting the movie Four Good Days. Nevertheless, the main competitionNetflixpremiered the trailer for his new film starring the same actress.

Luckyest Girl Alive is the name of the new tape that will have Mila Kunis playing Ani FaNelli, a woman in New York who seems to have it all together, but is faced with a past trauma that causes her perfect life to completely collapse.

The film is directed by Mike Barker, known for directing hit series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Broadchurch, and the movie Best Laid Plans.

[Te recomendamos leer: One Piece en Netflix: estos son los actores que terminaron el rodaje de la primera temporada del Live Action]

Movie based on a book

The script for this film was written by Jessica Knoll, writer of the book on which the film of the same name is based.

The rest of the cast includes Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton.

The synopsis of the tape revealed by Netflix is: Ani FaNelli (Kunis) is invited one day by the director of a crime documentary so that she can tell her side of the story about a violent incident that took place when she was a teenager. In doing so, she is confronted with a dark truth that could completely destroy her perfect and carefully constructed life.

The book is recommended to those fans of gone girl Y The Girl on the Train who were thrilled with the “perfect page turner.”

The film will be released on the streaming platform on October 7.

Luckiest Girl Alive Trailer