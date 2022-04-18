Presentation of Karol G La Bichota at Coachella 2022 | outside of football

The renowned Coachella music festival returned after two years of hiatus due to the coronavirus, with its most Latin edition to date, bringing together artists such as Karol G, Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo and Pabllo Vitar. The Colombian took advantage of her opportunity to praise artists like Shakira, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.

The musical event, one of the most important in the world, returned this weekend, the second is missing, which will take place from April 22 to 24 in the Coachella Valley (Colorado, USA) without sanitary restrictions and with changes of last minute: The Weeknd is your new headliner for the abandonment of Kanye West at the last minute. The Festival, one of the most complete in the world, is completed by artists such as: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia.

Since its birth in 2001 Coachella has always included Latin names, such as Julieta Venegas and Café Tacvba, these have been multiplying in recent years, which have seen phenomena such as Bad Bunny, Rosalía and J Balvin. In this edition, reggaeton was present thanks to Colombian Karol G, who performed on the main stage.

During her performance she sang ´María´ by Ricky Martin, ´La macarena´ by Los del Río, ´La vida es un carnival´ by Celia Cruz, ´Gasolina´ by Daddy Yankee, ´Hips don´t lie´ by Shakira, ´Despacito ´ by Luis Fonsi and ´Mi gente´ by J Balvin.