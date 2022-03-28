Presentation of Sebastián Yatra at the Oscars

‘Encanto’, the first Disney film inspired by Colombia, won for best animated film. The 94th edition of the gala takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

This was the presentation of Sebastián Yatra at the 2022 Oscar Awards:

There are no words to describe the pride and giant emotion that we have all felt, seeing you on that stage 🤍🐛🦋 THANK YOU @SebastianYatra 👏🏻 you did spectacular ❤️ #Oscar YATRA AT THE OSCARS pic.twitter.com/XqyDMfQJqa — Silvia ♡ (@Silviaaledyc) March 28, 2022

‘Enchantment’ won for best animated film

The film, since its premiere on December 24, 2021, was successful in theaters both in Colombia and in other countries. It was a great box office success due to its plot, animated and sound details, that made her attractive in theaters. What’s more, it was well received by Colombians who identified with the Madrigal family.

‘Encanto’ is the first Disney film inspired by Colombian customs. The film highlighted the biodiversity and gastronomy of the country. It is a magical story that shows the life of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, in a wonderful place known as Encanto. Many described the film as successful, while others considered that it lacked more Colombian milestones.

The production received the great news of its Oscar nomination on February 8. ‘Encanto’ disputed three categories of the 2022 Oscar Awards: best animated film, best original song and best soundtrack.

This March 27 was awarded in the category for best animated film during the gala 94 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States. In this category he competed against four valued rivals ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ and ‘Raya and the last dragon’.

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

