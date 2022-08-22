Presentation of the book “Psychoanalysis and medicine”

Next Friday, at 11:30, at the Pellegrini 886 headquarters, the meeting of the SISP (Integrated Public Health System) Mental Health Teaching and Research Committee will be held virtually and in person, coordinated by the Lic. Ángel Orbea, where the book “Psychoanalysis and medicine. Between suffering and satisfaction” will be presented, compiled by the renowned psychoanalyst and psychiatrist Emilio Vaschetto, who will also participate with several of the works.

In its prologue, the book points out a lack of encounter between the doctor and the psychoanalyst, for which the compiled pages become an attempt at articulation that makes possible the encounter between an ancient discipline and a barely centenarian practice, such as psychoanalysis, but with several common edges in the field of health in general and mental health in particular.





The book brings together the work of teachers, psychiatrists, doctors and psychologists who make up the Mental Health subject of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Medicine (UBA) who have decided to publish to propose a necessary and possible crossing over a terrain that has mental illness and physical pain in common, embodied in what is recognized as illness, but which has its correlate in something much more enigmatic: the patient.





“Life, About pain, The medical vocation and The doctor’s family” are analyzes that have their place in this 180-page book and that seek to leave the reader with the conviction of the need for more openings and encounters and fewer cracks, compared to to a sector of society on which more and more demands are generated that are not always clear.

The event will have a virtual and face-to-face format and is open to the community. Those who join virtually must enter the link bit.ly/psicoanalisisymedicina