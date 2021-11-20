Presented Iryo, the Spanish Frecciarossa

from Short railway of 19 November 2021

Iryo is born. This is the name of the commercial brand of Trenitalia in Spain which combines the words “go” and “I” in Spanish and which by 2022 will begin to travel on the Iberian high-speed tracks between the main cities, starting from the Madrid-Barcelona route.

In the splendid setting of the tropical garden of the Atocha station in Madrid, ILSA, the subsidiary of Trenitalia and Air Nostrum, presented to Spanish institutions and media and to the Italian Ambassador in Spain, Riccardo Guariglia, the new commercial name of the company and the new livery with which the Frecciarossa 1000, while maintaining the technical characteristics and the unchanged red color, will present itself to the passengers.

Words of satisfaction came from representatives of the Government and ADIF (Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias) and the Ambassador himself recalled the link between Italy and Spain in the railway sector since the first Naples-Portici railway line was commissioned by Ferdinand II, sovereign of Spanish origin.

Thanks to the assignment by ADIF, the manager of the Iberian railway infrastructure, of 30% of the high-speed connections, iryo will join in a first phase Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Valencia, Alicante and Zaragoza and then extend to others connections.

The one seen at the Atocha station is the first of 20 new Frecciarossa 1000s built by Hitachi and Bombardier with the same characteristics as those in circulation in our country. The Italian train is almost entirely recyclable and allows a saving of 80% of carbon dioxide per passenger each way and, for these reasons, it has obtained the Environmental Impact Certification (EPD).

ILSA has already invested approximately one billion euros in Spain and plans to generate 2,600 direct and indirect jobs and to attract 50 million passengers over ten years. In his speech at the presentation of the new brand, Simone Gorini, CEO of ILSA, underlined the importance of «offering a travel experience suited to the needs of passengers in terms of personalization, digitization and sustainability». He also added that the main objective is “to place the train as the main mode of transport for a more sustainable future at the center of an increasingly connected and multimodal mobility”.

Carlos Bertomeu, President of ILSA, also explained the importance of the project, highlighting how “Trenitalia is the best partner to have alongside in this adventure because it has already experienced the competition and has enormous know-how in the high-speed sector”. He then continued that ILSA will focus on “a formula based on maximum attention to the operational part, on cutting-edge technologies and on a differentiated service to be offered to passengers” “.

iryo is preparing to travel between Spanish cities and the red of the Frecciarossa brand will certainly not go unnoticed.

The FS Italiane transport company is also present in France with Trenitalia France, where by the end of the year it will start connections between Milan and Paris with the Frecciarossa 1000, in the UK with Avanti West Coast and c2c, in Germany with Netinera, the second regional transport operator. only at Deutsche Bahn, and in Greece with Trainose.

