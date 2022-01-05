presented the OC and Eagle series – Nerd4.life

Gigabyte unveiled its OC and Eagle GeForce RTX 3050 8G series. Here are the details.

Gigabyte announced the new graphics cards GeForce RTX 3050 8G, based on Ampere, NVIDIA’s second generation RTX architecture. Let’s talk about the GeForce RTX 3050 GAMING OC 8G, GeForce RTX 3050 EAGLE OC 8G and GeForce RTX 3050 EAGLE 8G graphics cards All of Gigabyte’s RTX 3050 graphics cards are designed for gaming a 1080p with Ray Tracing and DLSS technology. GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3050 8G graphics cards use multiphase power supply, providing overheat protection and load balancing for each MOSFET, and allowing the MOSFETs to operate at a lower temperature. ULTRA DURABLE certified inductors and capacitors provide excellent performance and longer system life.

OC series Gigabyte presents us first of all the Gaming OC series that it has cooling system GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X, featuring three unique alternating rotation fans, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans and “Screen Cooling” technology, which work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. The central fan also spins in reverse for maximum performance. The fans WINDFORCE use graphene nano lubricant, which can extend the life of the fan by 2.1 times, offering nearly the life of double ball bearing and ensuring quiet operation. RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of lights and various special effects and synchronize with other AORUS devices. The card proposes a plate metal back which strengthens the structure and also prevents the PCB from being bent or damaged.