presenter does not know the death of Vicente Fernández

The singer and presenter received strong criticism after saying that Vicente Fernández did not attend to receive the Posthumous Grammy that he won.

Vicente Fernandez was one of the nominees in the 64th Grammy Awardsparticipated in the category of best regional Mexican album and managed to win the posthumous award for his album “To my 80’s”.

The award was a pleasant surprise for his audience, since the patriarch of the Fernandez dynasty was very loved. However, during the award ceremonyJimmie Allen, the presenter who announced the name of the winner made a mistake for which he was severely criticized.

Allen had the honor of revealing the interpreter of “Return Return” as the winner. But, upon mentioning his name and seeing the absence of a person on stage, he mentioned that did not show up.

“He didn’t come either, but congratulations. This is a great honor, even if you couldn’t attend today“said the country music singer.

The presenter who mentioned the winner Vicente Fernández to the #GRAMMYs He said “No Wine” pic.twitter.com/dAQnMtk8GP – Gdl News (@NoticiasGdl_Mx) April 4, 2022

rain of criticism

The error immediately caused a wave of criticism to be unleashed. Users pointed out that although he did not know the context of the recent death of Fernandezhad to have been informed out of respect for the family and his followers.

Other people did not wait and commented on social networks that the “Charro from Huentitan” is an icon of Mexican music, which is why this type of error cannot be presented.

Vicente Fernandez won a Grammy and the presenter, Jimmie Allen said “Well, he’s not here either” hahaha, the guy didn’t know that we weren’t there. — Michelle Uribe (@witchellee) April 4, 2022

Jimmie Allen says that Vicente Fernández is not there to receive his Grammy — (@loreleiiiiiii) April 3, 2022

crying cus vicente fernandez won a grammy and jimmie allen said “well he’s not here either!” like… who’s gonna tell him he’s die die — aline:) (@aalinemartinez) April 4, 2022

