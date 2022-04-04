Presenter says that Vicente Fernández did not attend the Grammys; his mistake went viral

In the ceremony of Grammy 2022 a tremendous mistake was madeafter the singer of country music Jimmie Allen remembered Vicente Fernández, but apparently he did not do it in the most appropriate way.

‘El Charro de Huentitán’ won the posthumous award in the Best Regional Music Album category for his last album before his death: ‘A mis 80´s’.

In the presentation it occurred to him to tell Jimmie Allen that “El Charro de Huentitán” did not attend the delivery ceremony, however, the regional music singer died on December 12, 2021.

“(Vicente Fernández) did not come either, but congratulations. This is a great honor, even if you couldn’t attend today,” said the American interpreter.

This comment caused outrage on social networks, as they assured that Vicente Fernández is an international icon whose death, they consider, Allen should have been informed.

“As they said that Vicente Fernández could not go to the Grammys”, “The presenter of the Grammys when he found out that Vicente Fernández did not go for his award because he is dead”, were some of the comments.

It should be noted that no member of the Fernández family was present to receive the award.