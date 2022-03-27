Presenters and performances of the Oscars 2022

The imminent gala of the 94th edition of the Oscars not only recovers today almost complete normality after the pandemic, but also the figure of the presenter, which the Hollywood Film Academy has dispensed with in recent editions. Thus, after a year in which the ceremony was relocated and had a hybrid format, the awards ceremony will once again be in person.

The venue chosen is the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, a regular at the awards, where filmmakers, actors, actresses and other industry professionals will meet this Sunday to celebrate the great festival of cinema.

For the return of the role of master of ceremonies, the Academy has relied on comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. A trio of women who will try to make the ceremony more bearable and improve the disastrous ratings of the last edition. It has been advanced that each of them will present one hour of the three that the event usually lasts.





BEGOÑA CORZO SUAREZ

As usual, multiple celebrities will also take to the Dolby stage to present the awards for the different categories. Among the names that have already been advanced are Uma Thurman, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Kevin Costner or Serena and Venus Williams.

The long-awaited gala will also host musical performances. Thus, the authors of the four songs nominated in the category of Best Original Song will perform them throughout the ceremony. This means that Beyoncé will sing be alivesubject of Williams methodBillie Eilish and her brother Finneas will take the stage to perform No Time to Diethe song of the latest James Bond, Sebastián Yatra will sing two caterpillars from the animated film Enchantment, and Reba McEntire will do it with Four Good Days.

In addition, the return of the Oscars to almost normality after two years also brings with it some novelties. One of them is that the awards in the categories of short documentary, editing, makeup and hairdressing, soundtrack, production design, animated short (where the Spanish Alberto Mielgo is nominated for windshield wiper), short of fiction and sound will be delivered before the start of the gala. With this decision, which has sparked controversy, the Academy intends to speed up the tedious ceremony, leaving out the technical prizes, which they consider “second class”.

The 2022 edition also comes with a new category. In this case, it is the public that has chosen their favorite film through voting that closed on March 3. The intention behind this award is none other than to involve viewers and, once again, increase the audience of the award ceremony.