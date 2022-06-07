Presents Bulgari jewelry collection with Anne Hathaway

Mexico City.– The Roman house Bulgari presented in Paris “Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders”, a collection of more than 140 works of jewelry and high-end watches that celebrate the gems of nature.

The two-day event, organized by the CEO of the Bulgari Group, Jean-Christophe Babin, and the Italian Ambassador to France, Teresa Castaldo, took place at the Italian Embassy in Paris on Monday.

VIP guests, socialites and international press, including brand ambassadors, actress Anne Hathaway; rapper Lalisa, aka LISA, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, came together to celebrate this dazzling new collection.

During the evening, the guests enjoyed a High Jewelry show with the special participation of Carla Bruni. As a tribute to one of the creative themes of the collection, “the fascinating metamorphosis of the serpent”, several models such as Blesnya, Faretta, Ashley Radjarame and Greta Hofer walked in a runway inspired by Bulgari’s icon of sinuosity: Serpenti.

Following the show, guests enjoyed an exclusive dinner created especially for the occasion by three-star French chef Yannick Alleno and two-star Italian chef Emanuele Scarello.

During the dinner, the model and singer Carla Bruni, and the Italian singer Mario Biondi, delighted the audience with various songs and duets. Among the guests were artists such as Tina Kunakey, Vincent Cassel, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Francois Civil and Beatrice Venezi, among others.

