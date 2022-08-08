News

President Abinader and Gustavo Petro meet before the inauguration

The Dominican president, Luis Abinader, and the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroaddressed various issues of interest to both nations during a meeting that held a meeting this Sunday morning, hours before the handover ceremony to be held in Bogota.

At the meeting, the leaders discussed the strengthening diplomatic relationseconomic, cultural and tourism of the two countries, as well as the crisis situation in Haiti, reported the Dominican Presidency in a statement.

In addition, President Abinader took advantage of the meeting to formally invite Petro to the Ibero-American Summit to be held in Santo Domingo in March of next year.

Before meeting with President Petro, The Dominican president held a meeting with the outgoing president, Iván Duque.

