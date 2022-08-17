President Abinader closes speech with a harsh message for the opposition

President Luis Abinader ended his 50-minute speech with a message to members of the political opposition who have criticized the government’s handling of economic inflation, citizen insecurity and other national problems.

“There is no foolproof formula for success. They do not have it, of course, those who for 20 years did not solve any of the great problems of our country and now claim to have all the solutions, ”exclaimed the president effusively in the last minutes of his speech.

The president added that the country is in a “complicated” moment and that “work, ideas and contributions are needed, not talk, politics or an electoral look.”

“Two years ago we found a country in a pandemic, and we restored health; we find a country with a paralyzed economy, and we restore work and production; we found a closed country, and we restored our tourism to the world; we found a country of impunity and corruption and restored justice and law; That is why today I want to summon you to a new restoration that will be fought with hope; do not let them take away your hope because hope is the only weapon we have to conquer our future”, Abinader exclaimed.