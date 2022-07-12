President Abinader creates technical commission for education in the National Police

Santo Domingo, DR.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, issued decrees 371-22 and 372-22 through which a technical commission is created for the restructuring of the educational system of the National Police, in addition to a Board of Directors that carries out a transition of the police institute of education and a academic committee of the Police Institute of Education (IPE).

The Commission that will carry out the restructuring of the Educational System is made up of Roberto Santana, who will coordinate the team; Miguel Escala, Mu-kien Adriana Sang, Eladio Uribe, Radhamés García González, Osvaldo Santana and Gregorio Montero.

This commission has the objective of “promoting the proper functioning of the of transformation of the National Police in educational matters, as well as ensuring compliance with the work plan sent and approved by the Executive Power to execute the educational reform in the IPE.

The Board of Directors for the management of the transition of the Police Institute of Education (IPE), will assume the functions until the new structure and organization of that institute is defined. This board is made up of Mu-kien Adriana Sang, Elena Villeya, Melba Barnet, Carlos Manuel Estrella, Osvaldo Santana, Radhamés García González, as well as a representative of the Ministry of Interior and PoliceIPE and the Higher Institute for Defense (Insude).

The function of this committee is to ensure the development of educational strategies within the institution of order.