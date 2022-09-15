President Abinader meets with Nancy Pelosi

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader met in the United States this Wednesday, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The meeting, the first to be held by the president during his visit to Washington, was held at the Capitol. It was scheduled for 1:45 in the afternoon.

It has not yet transpired what was discussed between the Dominican president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; the congressman of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat; the Dominican ambassador to the United States, Sonia Guzmán and Mr. José Singer, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations Security Council.

In addition to Pelosi, Abinader is planning a meeting with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver Carone.

On Thursday the president plans to meet with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. In it, scheduled for noon at the White House, Abinader is expected to address the crisis that Haiti is going through.

The meeting is scheduled for 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

The agenda also includes an activity at the Capitol orOrganized by the congressman of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat.

Also, meetings with Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Congress; and with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The president will return to the country this Thursday night.