President Abinader says he will complete the police reform “whatever it takes”

President Luis Abinader indicated that his Government will culminate “whatever it takes” the implementation of the reform to the National Police, although he stressed that the results of it “will not be immediate.”

During his speech, in which he took stock of his second year in office, the head of state reported that in the coming days he will inaugurate a “Drone Tactical Unit” of the National Police, which will have 16 drones and 42 pilots and will “facilitate ” the work of law enforcement officers whose main task is to patrol the streets.

Likewise, he indicated that the “Criminal Analysis and Documentation Directorate” has been presented, which will strengthen the capacities of the Police in terms of prosecuting crime and that they will also be launching the “Virtual Complaints” application that will allow citizens to present complaints through electronic equipment.

What was expressed this Tuesday night by the President is added to the presentation “Strategy for Police Educational Reform” which consists of training 35,000 police officers who are in service, through a total of 1,400 courses that will be taught.

At the beginning of May, some 14 implementation measures were carried out, including the installation of cameras in all patrol cars and the creation of a real-time police operations center, with the support of fixed 911 cameras. ; the installation of mobile cameras incorporated into the patrols; the implementation of the Police Criminological Consultation System on patrol telephones for the non-intrusive and respectful purging of citizens who are required by the authority in any circumstance; the creation of a national traffic control center and review and improvement of the traffic inspectorate; the installation of cameras in all detachments, among others.

fight crime

Abinader alike, indicated that they are making “multiple efforts” to combat crime in “the entire national territory.”

“We are fighting crime forcefully, adhering to the law and human rights, as must always be done in a democratic country like ours. But we are not going to allow criminals to impose themselves on the safety and rights of the honest men and women of our country, who work every day with great effort to support their families,” the president said.

The Head of State, likewise, highlighted that between the months of June 2021 and August 2022, homicides have decreased by 18%, robberies and thefts by 10% and outbursts by 20%.

These statements come just hours after the news was known that at least four individuals participated in the death of several shots of the son of Dajabón deputy Darío Zapata, Dabel, in a sector of the National District.