President Abinader: There is no longer a “Republic of impunity”

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, was in favor of the approval of the domain extinction law to recover the money stolen from the public treasury and asked the Legislative Power to join in this purpose.

After receiving the president in the National Assembly, Eduardo Estrella, president of the Senate, had already mentioned that, in this new legislature that began this Sunday, the priority would be to pass that billwhich seeks to combat corruption and recover stolen State resources.

During the speech, Abinader outlined that judicial independence is the most important thing he has accomplished in his year and a half in office.

“No one is going to dare to reverse the model of an independent public ministry; this is a collective conquest”, said the president before stating that There is no longer a “Republic of Impunity”nor “country for corrupt”.

According to the chief executive, this is thanks to the appointment of respectable peopleautonomous and independent in the Superior Electoral Court, the Chamber of Accounts, the Constitutional Court, or the Ombudsman, among other bodies.

To this is added the audits carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic in the most important public institutions after “decades without using the audit as a control method according to the constitution.” The president assured that he will extend these evaluations to all government spaces.

“The results of the audits carried out on the present management will be delivered to the Chamber of Accounts or to the public ministry as appropriate,” reported the head of state.

Likewise, he pointed out among his achievements in 2021 the creation of the Anti-fraud unitwhose purpose is to conduct special investigations in institutions and public servants who are the subject of reports of acts of corruption.

The foregoing because he considers that the best way to fight corruption is to prevent it from occurring, pointing out that where everything is scrutinized and is in full view of everyone, it is more difficult for someone to be tempted to do something illicit.