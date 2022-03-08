President Abinader travels today to Argentina and Chile

President Luis Abinader will leave the country this Tuesday for Argentina and Chile, where he will exhaust a broad agenda that includes a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

The president will also attend the inauguration of the new president of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font.

This is the seventh trip that Abinader has made, after assuming the presidency on August 16 of last year.

On this occasion, the president plans to leave on a private flight through the San Isidro Air Base airport at 11:00 in the morning, and will arrive in Buenos Aires around 8:45 at night.

Abinader will travel accompanied by his wife, the First Lady Raquel Arbaje, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; Industry and Commerce, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó and the president of the Dominican Oil Refinery, Leonardo Aguilera.

He is also accompanied by his special assistant and cabinet secretary, Eilyn Beltran, the director of the presidential office, Lourdes Herrera, who are joined by accredited ambassadors in Argentina, Gustavo Hernando Castillo, and in Chile, Fausto Liz.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, he will participate in the business roundtable with Argentine businessmen, in an act to be held at the Palacio San Martín.

President Abinader and his entourage will also participate in a lunch offered by his Argentine colleague at the Casa Rosada, seat of government, where the signing of various agreements between the two countries will take place. Afterwards, there will be a press conference.