President Abinader will travel to Washington this Wednesday

President Luis Abinader will leave this Wednesday for Washington, the capital of the United States, on an official visit where he will meet on Thursday with the vice president, kamala harris and other personalities of American society.

The president will leave around 8:30 in the morning from the San Isidro Air Base, and will arrive in the US capital around noon, the Presidency reported on Tuesday.

During his stay in Washington, the head of state will hold a meeting on Wednesday at the Capitol with the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiat 1:45 in the afternoon.

Later, a meeting is planned with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone.

On his trip, the president is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; his assistants Eilyn Beltrán and Lourdes Herrera; as well as members of his security team, headed by the head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep), General Jimmy Arias Grullón.

meeting with congressmen

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will be received on Thursday by members of the United States Congress at the Capitol, an activity organized by the congressman of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat. The meeting is set for ten in the morning.

President Luis Abinader and the Vice President of the United States kamala harriswill hold a meeting, which is scheduled from 12:00 noon to 4:00 in the afternoon, at the official residence for the guests of the President of the United States (Blair House).

In addition, the president plans other meetings with Senator Bob Menéndez, president of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Congress, and with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Likewise, with Juan González, special assistant to the president and director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council and with Philip Gordon, special assistant to the president of the United States, Joe Biden and National Security adviser to the vice president, kamala harris.

President Luis Abinader will return to the country on Thursday night.