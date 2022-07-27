President and first lady of Ukraine are on the cover of Vogue

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena ZelenskaThey did a photo shoot for the magazine fashion in the midst of the armed conflict between Russia and his country, which has been going on for months and has caused a crisis in the world economy.

The first lady of the nation that is at war with Russia She has been the true protagonist of the material, being the cover of the edition with a photographic work done in kyiv, where she poses in places affected by the war.

Similarly, in other images it appears next to Zelensky, whose photograph shows the support between the couple. In the report, which will be printed in October according to the Huffington Post, they talk “of life in times of war, of their marriage and history together, and of their dreams for the future for Ukraine”.

“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and of the life of all Ukrainians,” Zelenska said in the interview inside the guarded presidential office complex. Zelensky and his wife have two children, Sasha and Cyril.

“Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska”is the name of the article fashion published this July 26, under the signature of Rachel Donadio and photography of the prestigious American lens Annie Leibovitz.

Anna Lou “Annie” Leibovitz is known for being the first woman to exhibit her work at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC and the last to portray musician John Lennon, before he was assassinated in 1980.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/27/woman-sitting-on-a-wooden-bench-a1f8f04a.jpg

In the photos, the first lady wears Ukrainian fashion, from designers such as Bettter, Six, Hvoya, The Coat, Kachorovska and Poustovit.

In one snapshot, she appears sitting on a ladder and behind you can see the sandbags and in another, in front of some remains at the Antonov de Hostómel airport, along with two female soldiers, the media reports.

As expected, the cover of fashion has caused a stir on Twitter. Many comments point out that it is not the time for photographs.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/27/un-group-of-people-in-military-uniform-02de53a2.jpg The first lady of Ukraine poses in front of some remains at the Antonov airport in Hostómel, along with two female soldiers. (ANNIE LEIBOVITZ FOR VOGUE)

However, the interview fully focused on what the couple and the nation are experiencing in the midst of the war that has affected the economy and development of both nations and the rest of the world.

While I have the liberals here on my page, how do you all feel about your Messiah Zelenskyy doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine while we’re sending him billions for his war with Putin? I don’t remember the photoshoots of Neville Chamberlain for Cosmopolitan back in 1940! pic.twitter.com/8D4FHW369s — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 27, 2022

Powerful portrait of Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and President Zelenskyy by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue magazine pic.twitter.com/ZkatDFSdIv — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) July 26, 2022

Republicans attacked Rep. @Victoria_Spartz when she slammed Zelenskyy for “not preparing for war” adding the Ukrainian Pres should stop “playing politics & theater & start governing” She ain’t wrong. As Russia continues bombing Odessa, Zelenskyy is doing a Vogue cover photoshoot pic.twitter.com/y7XBmNvOdR – Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) July 26, 2022