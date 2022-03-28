President Arce thanks the Center for Nuclear Medicine | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, thanked this Saturday a group of Argentine doctors who recognized the importance of the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center, as well as the high qualification of the professionals.

READ ALSO: President Bolivian urges indigenous peoples to guarantee unity

“We appreciate that the Argentine doctors who came to Bolivia to accompany our professionals at the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center consider that the cancer treatments that are carried out there have nothing to envy to those that are carried out abroad” said the head of state.

Argentine medical professionals arrived in Bolivia last Monday to evaluate the performance of the Center for Nuclear Medicine, where they asserted that the institution has all the powers to care for citizens with cancer almost equal to care centers in South America, the United States ( USA) and Europe.

We appreciate that the Argentine doctors who came to #Bolivia to accompany our professionals at the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center, consider that the cancer treatments that are carried out there have nothing to envy to those that are carried out abroad. pic.twitter.com/fCBOSBGhWN – Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

March 26, 2022





“We see that here they have implemented a very high-quality technology at the level of any center in the world, we have verified that Bolivian professionals are very well trained and that they will be able to carry out their tasks without any inconvenience,” said one of the professionals from the Argentine delegation.

The Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy was inaugurated by President Arce on March 7 in the framework of the 37th anniversary of the city of El Alto, located in the department of La Paz.

According to the president, the center had a cost close to 49 million dollars and was carried out between scientists from the Applied Research (Invap) of El Alto and the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (Aben).