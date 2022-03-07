President at 28

Pedro G. Briceno

His designation was perhaps in the midst of the fervent celebration of the Cibao Giants and their conquest for the second time of the crown of champion in Dominican baseball.

But, since that past January 23 in which the Nordestanos left the Stars on the road, Alfredo Acebal Rizek is the new president of that franchise, number 11 in its 25-year history in the Dominican Baseball League.

Many would regard him as odd, a presidential transaction over the course of a championship festivities, but he played such a pivotal role in winning it that franchise owner Samir Rizek didn’t hesitate to promote him to the top position.

Acebal is barely 28 years old, younger than many of the players themselves, than his general manager, Jesús Mejía, of course, and he could already be the youngest president in the history of Lidom.

“For me it represents a challenge, which I assume with great pride and responsibility, I am ready to give continuity to the magnificent year we had as a team,” Acebal told Listin Diario during a telephone conversation.

“Since the culmination of the Caribbean Series, we have focused on working with the objective of staying at the top, in recent years the teams have not recorded good performances in the campaign following their crown, but we will make an effort to break that fact” , expressed the new president of the club, whose Giants after their title in 2014-15 finished in the basement with 22-28 the following year.

Although young in age and experience in the executive level of the club, the new president, with his affable treatment of the personnel of the various areas, including the players, was a determining factor in the achievement of the title of a team that dominated all phases of the tournament. of this year.

And now as president, he hopes that this year will not be the exception and he is already working together with Jesús Mejía, general manager, to carry out the necessary movements in order to place a team of great competition on the field and be able to turn the Giants into the first club with two trophies in a row since the Chosen reached it in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

About him, Jesús Mejía expresses the following. “He has great leadership skills, this despite his youth and has been able to bring his experience in the business field to what is baseball and the results speak for themselves,” says the champion manager of the last tournament.

“We have complemented each other perfectly the two years that I have been here and he has many new and innovative ideas both to execute it in the Giants and to take it to the meetings of the Baseball League. From now on I can say that it will contribute a lot to the entity”, she pointed out.

Acebal, on his side, accepts the challenge and the confidence shown by his uncle Samir, which surprised him a bit, but being a baseball lover throughout his life allowed him to take a deeper interest in everything related to the franchise.

The beginning

But as he arrives, Alfredo climbs positions within the Giants. Since the 2013-14 tournament in which the Rizek Group acquired the majority of the team’s shares, Acebal, then 20 years old, was a kind of observer, who was even more interested in reaching a signature in baseball. For about four years he remained in this way, until in 2017-18 he had his first approach with the franchise, involved, but without responsibilities in any position. His first big challenge came in the 2019-20 campaign when he was appointed vice president, in a tournament in which the Nordestanos went 21-29 in the regular season to occupy fifth place.