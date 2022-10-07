News

President Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted in the US for Possessing Small Amounts of Marijuana

Biden’s decision on marijuana was a campaign promise.

United States President Joe Biden granted a pardon Thursday to thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law.

“As I have said in the past, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today I am taking action to end our failed approach“, Biden said on Twitter.

The president also asked the governors of the different states of the country to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state crimes related to the possession of marijuana.

The recreational marijuana it is already legal in 19 states and Washington DC. The medical use it is legal in 37 states and three US territories.

