President Duque at the Concordia Summit asks Colombians not to leave the country

This Wednesday, in the middle of the event Concordia Summit 2022 taking place in Miami, Florida, President Iván Duque called on Colombians not to leave the country.

“I stay and I ask Colombians not to leave, I would not advise Colombians to leave. We elect a president for four years and those are the rules of the game. Decisions cannot be made out of fear, pressure or anxiety. We have to defend what has been built in recent years,” Duque said at an event with congressmen and businessmen.

The president also pointed out that it is undeniable that Colombia is a prosperous country with a stable democracy: “we have solid institutions. I insist, when I hear people tell me they are leaving, I tell them: don’t do it.”

The president also confirmed that they will hold meetings with businessmen from the United States, with whom they will talk about the importance of continuing to invest in Colombia and will receive the keys to the city of South Miami, “strengthening the historic relations that unite our countries,” he said.

