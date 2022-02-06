President election on TV: Enrico Mentana tears up Monica Maggioni

Monica Maggioni records the first flop as director of Tg1

One day after the painful election of the President of the Republicwith the re-election of Sergio Mattarellain addition to recording the defeat of the Italian political system which failed to find an alternative to the outgoing President after seven years, the defeat of the Rai in the story of the final week. State TV has in fact made the serious mistake of chasing Enrico Mentana on the terrain of the “marathon”. While the director of the TgLa7 proposed his workhorse, that is a tele-journalistic genre invented by himself, at almost zero cost, occupying the schedule of the network of Urban Cairo with excellent listening results, Rai 1 tried to do the same thing, losing across the board.

Monica Maggionidirector of Tg1which has improved in a very short time, has in turn played the “marathon” card, without having the experience and above all without having an agile network such as that of Mentana. The flagship Rai she went down into the same waters as the corsair La7sinking miserably.

Rainews24 could be used

Sacrosanct the public service of the Rai in following a central appointment in the life of the country, but why do it with the generalist network par excellence? In viale Mazzini there is an all news network, Rainews24, perfect vehicle to do that kind of story, minute by minute. With this bizarre choice, not only has the strength of Rai 1 in favor of the competitor Channel 5who kept the bar straight by defeating Mother Rai across the board, but also lost the opportunity to enhance an asset, Rainews24, so far cinderella in its segment. It was enough to invest in all news and use the three generalist networks to promote their marathons, making the so-called cross promotion. Wanting to emulate Mentanaon the other hand, he made Rai lose across the board, making the first flop cash in on the good Monica Maggioni.

@AndreaAAmato

(In the picture Monica Maggioni during the “Quirinale marathon” on Rai 1)