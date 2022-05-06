President Guillermo Lasso changed the leadership of the National Police and the Armed Forces | Security | News

President Guillermo Lasso decided change to the leadership of the National Police and the Armed Forces, it did so through two executive decrees issued on the night of Thursday, May 5.

Through Executive Decree 421 Lasso modified the main military commanders. He stepped down from his duties as head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces (Comaco) to Division General Orlando Fabián Fuel Revelo and in his place appointed Brigadier General (Grab.) Nelson Bolívar Proaño Rodríguez.

Also, it replaced the Commanding General of the Land Force, Grab. Luis Enrique Burbano, by Brigadier General Franklin Gustavo Acosta.

also ceased to General Commander of the Air Force (FAE), Brigadier General Geovanny Espinel Puga; now Brigadier General Marcelo García Urbina will hold the position.

The president ratified Rear Admiral Luis Brúmel Vázquez Bermúdez as Commander General of the Naval Force.

On the other hand, with Executive Decree 422, the president resolved to appoint the district general Fausto Salinas Samaniego like new General Commander of the National Police, replacing General Carlos Cabrera Ron.

The changes of the Executive to the command of the public force occur six days after the declaration of Exception statuson April 29, at Guayas, Esmeraldas and Manabi, due to the increase in crime and violent deaths in the three provinces. For the controls, 4,000 police and 5,000 soldiers were deployed. The measure will be valid for 60 days. (I)