President Guillermo Lasso ordered that a reward be set to locate the suspect in the disappearance of María Belén Bernal | Security | News

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, broke the silence regarding the disappearance of the lawyer María Belén Bernal, last seen on September 11 at the Superior Police School, in the north of Quito.

On the night of Thursday, September 15, four days after the disappearance, the president published a message on social networks in which he reported that he ordered to reinforce the search for the lawyer and that a reward be established for the person who delivers information that allows locate Police Lieutenant Germán C., who is Bernal’s husband and is the main suspect in the case.

Minister Carrillo confirms that a missing lawyer entered the Quito police school and acknowledges that there was a security breach

Lasso asserted that the Ministry of the Interior, the National Police and the specialized units “will not rest until they find the location of María and the culprits.”

He added that those involved in this event will be punished. “No one will go unpunished,” said the president, and indicated that the relatives will be kept informed of the actions that are taken.

In the morning hours, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, confirmed that there is a record of the entry of María Belén Bernal into the facilities of the Alberto Enríquez Gallo High School, but there is no data on her departure.

Due to being absent from work for three days, the administrative procedures were initiated to separate the agent suspected of the disappearance of María Belén Bernal from the Police.

Likewise, Carrillo announced that Germán C. gave his version to the Prosecutor’s Office, but since then his location has been unknown.

The suspect hasn’t reported to his command post in three days. For this reason, the administrative procedures were initiated to separate him from the institution, according to the Commander General of the Police, Fausto Salinas, who also indicated that a wallet and a jacket were found inside the School, which are now in chain of custody. . (YO)